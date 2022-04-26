Peralta Design Founder and TEDX Speaker Ramon Peralta Releases 'Launch Your Brand', a Guide for Small Business Success

SHELTON, Conn., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramon Peralta's journey from laid-off employee to successful business owner was not fast, or easy. "In today's economy, founders need to realize that launching and building a memorable brand is vital to success in business." - Ramon Peralta

Determined to help other startups, small business owners, and solo-preneurs accelerate their paths to success, the CEO and founder of CT-based Peralta Design has released Launch Your Brand. It is an essential guide to creating a strong brand identity and digital footprint that creates visibility, builds trust, and cultivates leads.

Aimed at young company owners that realize they must market themselves, but don't know how or where to start, Launch Your Brand provides concrete brand-boosting strategies that provide the best return on time, money and effort. These include:

How to create a visual brand identity and brand story

The importance and value in having a branding strategy

What people should know about your brand that makes it unique

How to launch your brand - fast!

The importance of delivering a consistent, authentic message that stays on brand

How to increase sales by increasing your online presence, and more!

"Great job by Ramon on taking a business owner step by step on how to create their brand. Wish I had read this 10 years ago! Highly recommend it!" - Rob Rodriguez, Founder BDx Fitness

"This book is truly a tool you can use to launch your brand and reach your ultimate goals, no matter what your background is. His success story can motivate you to have your own success story." - David Whitney, Founder of Whitney Productions

Autographed copies of Launch Your Brand are available at LaunchYourBrandBook.com for $30 and can also be purchased on Amazon.com for $25.

About Ramon Peralta

Peralta Design Founder and CEO Ramon Peralta is a branding expert, business owner, TEDx speaker, community-minded advocate, husband and father. Ramon proudly leads the multicultural, multi-disciplined, loyal flight crew at Peralta Design, personally ensuring that the desired 'look & feel' of every project launch sequence is communicated consistently across the entire brand's digital footprint.

About Peralta Design

Over the past 14 years, Ramon and his talented team at Peralta Design have served more than 200 national clients in a variety of industries. Peralta Design helps businesses large and small navigate complex branding, web and digital marketing challenges. Always keeping the big picture in mind for their clients' success. "At Peralta Design, we listen, we collaborate and we deliver results. We Launch Brands®."

Visit peraltadesign.com or call (203) 513-2222 for more information.

