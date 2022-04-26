Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size to Surpass US$ 23.6 BN by 2030

Ottawa, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare business intelligence market size was valued at USD 8.41 billion in 2021. The surge in demand for remote patient monitoring and telehealth is propelling the worldwide healthcare business intelligence market forward. Furthermore, the global healthcare business intelligence market is expected to develop due to the rising frequency of chronic conditions over the forecast period. Governments in both rich and developing countries are actively investing in the healthcare sector's growth and development.



Furthermore, the government is taking considerable initiatives to help the healthcare business intelligence industry flourish. During the projected period, all of the aforementioned factors are expected to fuel the growth of the worldwide healthcare business intelligence market.

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for healthcare business intelligence market in terms of region.The U.S. is dominating the healthcare business intelligence market in the North America region. The rise of the healthcare industry has contributed to the growth of the healthcare business intelligence market in North America. For the development of the healthcare sector in this region, business intelligence solutions are widely used. This technology also aids in the modernization and modification of the healthcare IT infrastructure. This factor is driving the growth of the healthcare business intelligence market in the region.

Scope of the report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 8.41 Billion CAGR 12.15% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 to 2030

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the healthcare business intelligence market.The rising awareness of business intelligence solutions and technologies in the healthcare sector is driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific healthcare business intelligence market. In addition, the government is making ongoing attempts to expand the healthcare industry, which is propelling the region’s healthcare business intelligence market.

Report Highlights

On the basis of component, software segment holds the largest market share in the global healthcare business intelligence market. The healthcare business intelligence software is widely employed in almost every aspect of the healthcare industry.





On the basis of mode of delivery, cloud-based segment holds the largest market share in the global healthcare business intelligence market. Cloud computing aids in the efficient and effective storing of large amounts of data. The increased usage and acceptance of cloud-based healthcare business intelligence software is driving the market for healthcare business intelligence.





On the basis of application, financial analysis segment holds the largest market share in the global healthcare business intelligence market. The use of healthcare business intelligence for financial analysis aids in the management of the healthcare industry's cash flow. This type of solution can also assist in the evaluation of revenue cycle risks.





On the basis of end use, healthcare payers segment holds the largest market share in the global healthcare business intelligence market. The segment's expansion is being fueled by reasons such as increased adoption of healthcare business intelligence software and tools, tough competition among payers, and advantages provided by healthcare business intelligence.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for data visualization

The data visualization is a key part of data analytics. The data visualization is helping to transform information and data into visualization. This helps healthcare sector to convey messages to patients in an effective manner. This has resulted into surge in demand for data visualization. As a result, growing demand for data visualization is driving the growth of the global healthcare business intelligence market over the forecast period.

Restraints

Lack of reimbursement policies

The government of some countries does not provide favorable reimbursement policies for the development of healthcare business intelligence tools and solutions. In addition, the financial conditions of developing and underdeveloped nations are not so good that can help in offering reimbursement policies. The market players are trying to collaborate with government agencies of developed regions for the development of healthcare business intelligence. Thus, lack of reimbursement policies is restricting the growth of the global healthcare business intelligence market.

Opportunities

Adoption of natural language processing

The natural language processing helps for conversation in business intelligence software and tools. The key market players are highly utilizing natural language processing in the healthcare business intelligence. This helps in the speech recognition. Thus, adoption of natural language processing is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global healthcare business intelligence market.

Challenges

High cost of information technology infrastructure investments

The small and medium sized healthcare centers and hospitals find difficult in implementation of healthcare business intelligence. The main factor that is restricting the deployment of healthcare business intelligence is the lack of resources. The resources such as information technology experts, consulting analysts, and data science experts are crucial part of healthcare business intelligence solutions. Thus, high cost of information technology infrastructure investments is a major challenge for the expansion of the global healthcare business intelligence market during the projected period.

Recent Developments

SAP SE and Microsoft joined in 2017 to encourage more business innovation in the cloud and deliver collaborative support services to guarantee clients have the best cloud experience possible.





Market Segmentation

By Component

Software

Services

By Mode of Delivery

On-premise

Cloud-based

Hybrid





By Application

Financial Analysis Claims Processing Revenue Cycle Management Payment Integrity and Fraud, Waste, & Abuse (FWA) Risk Adjustment and Risk Assessment

Clinical Analysis Quality Improvement and Clinical Benchmarking Clinical Decision Support Regulatory Reporting and Compliance Comparative Analytics/Effectiveness Precision Health

Operational Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Workforce Analysis Strategic Analysis

Patient Care

By End Use

Payers

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Manufacturers





By Function

Query and Reporting

OLAP and Visualization

Performance Management





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





