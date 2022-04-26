Sheet Face Masks Market to Reach US$ 575.7 Mn by 2030, TMR Report

ALBANY, N.Y., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sheet face masks market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. The substantial demand for home skin care solutions that provides satisfactory results at substantially low-cost fuels the growth of the sheet face masks market. The composition of sheet face masks that helps boost hydration and moisture for the skin favors demand for the product.



In its earliest form, cotton, cellulose, coconut pulp, and hydrogel are some materials used to make the base of the mask. Sheet face masks are now available in fruit & vegetable compositions that help reduce tanning and rejuvenates the skin due to exposure to sun and environmental pollutants.

The availability of sheet face masks with organic and natural ingredients is creating new growth contours in the sheet face masks market. Substantial rise in purchasing power and awareness among individuals are leading to substantial rise in demand for premium skincare products. Individuals, both men and women, are willing to spend on premium products that contain high quality constituents and mostly free of ill-effects on the skin.

Sheet Face Masks Market – Key Findings of Report

Expanding middle class population that is increasingly spending on personal beautification and hygiene products is stimulating demand for sheet face masks. Rising spending on beauty and skincare solutions from growing aging population for the ‘look young’ trend is anticipated to amplify demand for sheet face masks.





Significant rise in the population of working women who are financially independent and ready to spend on beauty treatments creates stirs the growth of the sheet face masks market





Swift shift for eCommerce that allows consumers to view and compare a wide product range and receive doorstep delivery has led to elevated sales of beauty products, including face sheet masks

Prolonged prevalence of COVID-19 with strict stay-at-home orders led individuals to adopt home beauty solutions. Long period of closure of salons and beauty shops compelled individuals to follow home skincare routines to elevate the demand for face sheet masks.





Growing attention of men on their skincare routines is leading to the development of exclusive sheet face mask product line for men. Companies in the sheet face masks market are undertaking R&D to use constituents such as charcoal that are suitable for men.





Asia Pacific is anticipated to display significant growth rate in the sheet face masks market in the upcoming years. Growing population, increasing economic prosperity in developing countries, and changing lifestyle are fueling the growth of sheet face masks market in the region.



Sheet Face Masks Market – Growth Drivers

Significant rise in demand for skincare solutions from the growing middle class population propels the sheet face masks market





Changing preference for eCommerce for a wide product range at competitive prices stimulates the sheet face masks market



Sheet Face Masks Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the sheet face masks market are;

Kracie Holdings Ltd.

BioRepublic Skin Care

Star Skin Beauty Group AG

Yunos Co. Ltd.

Boss Biological Technique Ltd.

DECLEOR PARIS

Lancome Paris



The sheet face masks market is segmented as follows;

By Type

Non-woven

Cotton

Hydrogel

Bio Cellulose

Others (ecoderma, pulp, etc.)



By Category Type

Premium Sheet Face masks

Mass Sheet Face Masks

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Large Store Drug Store & Pharmacy Specialty Store Individual Retailers



By Region

North America



U.S.

Canada Rest of North America





Europe



U.K.

Germany France Italy Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



China

Korea Australia New Zealand Thailand Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa



GCC

South Africa Rest of MEA

South America



Brazil Rest of South America



