Manufacturers In The Automotive V2X Market Are Focusing On Integrating AI To Enhance User Experience As Per The Business Research Company's Automotive V2X Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the automotive V2X market, artificial intelligence (AI) technology is a major trend gaining traction. Artificial intelligence technology refers to the simulation of human intelligence created by the human that is processed by computer systems. AI simulates human decision-making processes using controls, actions, and deep learning. Deep learning refers to analyzing the users' lifestyle patterns over time and automatically implementing them. Therefore, they provide better driving and safety analyses and help in tracking parts of a vehicle and reporting when they require maintenance. Major players in the market are focusing on developing automotive V2X with AI technology to enhance automotive V2X operating systems. For instance, in November 2020, Hyundai Motor Group, a South Korea-based automotive manufacturer launched NVIDIA DRIVE™ in-vehicle infotainment system, powered by the automotive V2X platform enhanced with AI user experience. It automatically archives the users' preferred shows and recommends similar shows in the same genre. It is a combined video, audio, connectivity, navigation, and artificial intelligence-based system.



The global automotive V2X market size is expected to grow from $619.42 billion in 2021 to $854.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.0%. The change in the automotive V2X market growth trend is mainly due to the companies' stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $2907.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 35.8%.

The increasing concerns regarding road traffic and vehicle safety will drive the automotive v2X market. Due to the increase in road accidents globally, there has been an increased focus on road infrastructure and passenger safety. It is estimated that about 1.2 million people die each year globally, and about 20–50 million people are injured in motor vehicle accidents. Road accidents account for 2.2% of all deaths globally. V2X enables real-time communication between the vehicle and its surroundings, increasing the safety of drivers and pedestrians. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) communication technology could reduce traffic accidents by 13%, resulting in over 400,000 fewer crashes each year. The growing concerns about vehicle safety will push demand for V2X technologies, driving the market.

Major players in the automotive V2X market are Autotalks Ltd., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Harman International, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch, Cohda Wireless, STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Ford Motor Company, Danlaw Inc., and Amphenol Corporation.

TBRC’s global automotive V2X market analysis is segmented by technology into emergency vehicle notification, automated driver assistance, passenger information system, line of sight, others; by vehicle type into passenger cars, commercial vehicles; by connectivity into DSRC, cellular; by communication into Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

North America was the largest region in the automotive V2X market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive V2X market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

