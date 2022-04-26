Pet Care Packaging Market is Expected to Reach US$ 14.1 Bn by the year 2030| Pet Care Packaging Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2030

Companies Profiled in pet care packaging market are Amcor Plc, Aptar Group Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Coveris Holdings S.A., Crown Holdings Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, Kendall packaging Corporation, Formell Industries Inc., Mondi Group Plc, ProAmpac LLC, WestRock Company, Sonoco Products Co, Silgan Holdings Inc., TCL Packaging Ltd., NNZ Group, The InterFlex Group Inc., Berry Global Inc.



NEWARK, Del., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet care packaging market is, by no means, likely to go petty ways in the forecast period. In other words, the global pet care packaging market is expected to reach US$ 14.1 Bn by the year 2030 at a decent CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2030.

A rapidly seeping trend of nuclearization of families is compelling individuals to seek companionship from other living beings. Consequently, pet humanization is picking up major pace, thus heightening expenditure on pet care products such as pet foods, healthcare products, cosmetics and nutraceuticals.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Pet Care Packaging Market Study

Heightening pet food demand to accelerate pet care packaging market prospects

Metal materials to continue holding major sway, paper & paperboard acquiring high momentum

Bags & pouches likely to acquire surging popularity, driven by high demand for flexible packaging solutions

Cat food packaging to emerge as the fastest growing segment, dog food to reign supreme

Asia-Pacific to generate maximum growth potential, pivoted by rising pet ownership across countries such as India, China and Japan



COVID-19 Impact Insights

As the COVID-19 pandemic tightens its noose around the global economy, a worldwide recession is on the cards. With various industries experiencing production crunches due to lockdowns, revenue and profit margins have taken a turn for the worse in the past few months.

With respect to the pet care packaging market, this deceleration is expected to be moderate across the short-term forecast period. In spite of the imposed shutdowns, demand for pet care products has remained afloat as pet owners are highly concerned about maintaining good pet health.

Consequently, online sales of various pet care products has compounded, prompting pet care product vendors to capitalize on this new trend to extensively market and sell their merchandise. Minor production crunches experienced in the initial months of the pandemic due to logistical constraints are already eroding, restoring the market projections.

Competitive Landscape

The global pet care packaging market is characterized by the presence of numerous regional and international market players. This has rendered the landscape highly competitive in nature.

Some prominent vendors analyzed in this report are Amcor Ltd., AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Group S.A, Bemis Company Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A, Crown Holdings Inc. and Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH among others.

A multitude of market strategies are being deployed by the aforementioned vendors in order to survive the cut-throat competition levels across potential regions. Strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, portfolio expansion and accelerating R&D are proving highly effective in deepening the players’ regional and global footprints.

In addition, prominent players are also leveraging online marketing platforms due to the surging popularity of e-commerce. A majority of pet owners prefer to purchase merchandise within the comfort of their homes through prominent digital marketing platforms.

