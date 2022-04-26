Consumer, Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Wynne Joins Chief Outsiders

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin Wynne, an accomplished marketing executive who has led initiatives for revered consumer product, entertainment, and travel/hospitality brands like Disney, Knott’s Berry Farm, Activision, and Nestle, has joined Chief Outsiders, an organization comprised of more than 100 fractional Chief Marketing Officers who engage with small- and mid-sized businesses. Wynne is available for right-sized client engagements with the companies that comprise Chief Outsiders’ client base.

Experienced across a wide range of product categories with global brands, Wynne has produced solid, measurable results at every turn. While serving as VP of Marketing and Sales for Orange County, Calif.-based Knott’s Berry Farm, Wynne implemented a multi-year brand revitalization plan which drove 60 percent attendance and 90 percent revenue growth. He also implemented strategies that drove similar gains for seasonal events and annual pass sales.

Earlier, as Director of Global Brand Management at The Walt Disney Company, Wynne launched serval successful interactive entertainment products, including the top-selling movie-based game of the year, Toy Story 3 the Video Game. Also while at Disney, he played an instrumental role in the successful launch of Disneyland’s 50th anniversary driving record-breaking attendance and revenue levels.

“Kevin solves problems and gets business leaders focused on strategies that drive results,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “He is highly experienced in developing consumer insight-driven marketing solutions for new and established brands.”

Wynne earned his MBA at Case Western Reserve University and holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Dayton.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 100 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,400 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.r

