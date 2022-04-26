English French

Sword Group

Results for the First Quarter of 2022

Stable Organic Perimeter Growth (i) +23.8%

(i) excluding acquisitions and disposals

KEY FIGURES

The consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2022 is €63.6m.

Excluding Sword GRC, a company sold in February, the consolidated revenue is €58.6m.

This figure takes into account one month of Ping Network Solutions, acquired in March 2022, and three months of AiM, acquired in July 2021.

EBITDA margin is 13.4 % representing €8.5m.

Excluding Sword GRC, EBITDA margin is 12.0% or €7.0m.

1ST QUARTER ACCOUNTS

Q1 | non audited figures €m 2022 2021 Consolidated Growth Revenue 63.6 47.4 +34.2% EBITDA 8.5 6.5 +30.8% EBITDA margin 13.4% 13.7% -

ANALYSIS (at constant exchange rates and constant perimeter)

In the first quarter of 2022, the Group achieved organic growth of +22.6% against a budget of 15%, and profitability of 13.4% against a budget of 13%.

The scope retained after the disposal of Sword GRC is up 23.8% while maintaining a profitability of 12.0%.

It should be noted that on 21 April, the sale of Sword GRC was finalised with the receipt of 90% of the total payment as provided for in the sale agreement.



OUTLOOK FOR 2022

The Group is upgrading its 2021-2024 business plan not only because of the acquisitions made but also because of its outperformance.

The budgeted revenue for 2022 is therefore €248m in consolidated terms.

Excluding Sword GRC (one quarter), this figure is €243m.

Dividend

Dividend proposed to the Annual General Meeting: €10 gross per sghare

Ex-date: April 29th, 2022

Payment date: May 3rd, 2022

Agenda

28/04/22

Annual General Meeting (2021 Accounts)



03/05/22

Dividend Payment



28/07/22

2022 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group

Sword has 2,300+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

