BASF Safety Scouts program returning for its second season in continued support of children’s safety on the farm

Calgary, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions (BASF) is excited to relaunch its popular BASF Safety Scouts program in 2022, bringing the successful initiative back for a second season in support of farm safety for kids and their families. Last year’s initiative saw great success and received interest among farm families from coast to coast, including:

Over 2,000 BASF Safety Scout kits requested and distributed in 2021.

564 Canadian communities were reached, with families from nine provinces registering for the kits.

BASF’s Safety Scouts program engages young children in a fun and interactive way by inviting them to act as safety ambassadors on their family’s farm. Two thousand BASF Safety Scout kits will be available this season free of charge to farm families across Canada while supplies last.

“At BASF, we believe in supporting the long-term health and safety of farming communities across Canada—a value that is shared by our network of growers, retailers and industry partners,” said Nicole McAuley, Head of Communications and Public Affairs at BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions. “Beyond our product line-up and agronomic expertise, BASF is dedicated to helping make farms a safer place to live and work. In 2021, our Safety Scouts program was a valuable tool for families, and we are thrilled to welcome more participants to our growing network of over 2,000 kids, who are committed to helping shape a bright future for Canadian agriculture.”

As part of the toolkit, program participants will receive materials designed to bring farm safety together with the benefits of childhood play, including:

Adjustable and CSA Z96-15 compliant child-sized safety vest

Customizable name badge

Safety-themed activity and colouring sheets

BASF Safety Scouts reward badge

Official BASF Safety Scouts membership certificate

How to play safely on the farm is one of the most important lessons a child can learn. BASF’s Safety Scouts program emerged out of a desire to keep farm safety top of mind for parents and guardians and instill values of safety in children at a young age. The kits equip children with the tools needed to develop lifelong habits and foundational skills through hands-on play. Participants are encouraged to interact with one another and share pictures, videos, drawings and safety tips by tagging @BASFAgSolutions on Twitter using the hashtag #BASFSafetyScouts.

“I am grateful for programs that promote on-farm safety such as the Safety Scouts Program from BASF,” said Codie Nagy, a farmer from Ogema, Saskatchewan. “Both of my kids, especially my son love being on the farm and Safety Scouts is a great way for them to be thinking safely while they are there. The activities are fun, and they really enjoyed the safety vests. This is a great way for them to be more involved while having safety at the top of mind.”

BASF Safety Scouts signals an extension of BASF’s ongoing dedication towards building safe and healthy communities across Canada, specifically safety on the farm. A long-standing sponsor of the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA), and a proud supporter of Progressive Agriculture Safety Day®, BASF has developed additional resources as part of the BASF and CASA Kids Safety Hub. To learn more about when Progressive Agriculture Safety Days will be in your area, or to access more farm safety resources, please visit: casa-acsa.ca/en/resources/for-kids/.

“Dedication to improving safety culture on the farm, keeping kids and their parents safe, and ensuring that generations of family farms thrive and succeed is what programs like the Kids Safety Hub and the Safety Scout program are all about,” said Andrea Lear, CASA’s Chief Executive Officer. “It is with thanks to organizations like BASF that CASA can work towards these real, sustainable changes in farm safety.”

To learn more about the BASF Safety Scouts program and register to receive a free kit, please visit BASF | Our Stories - Safety Scouts.

Additional images and broll is available upon request.

About BASF’s Agricultural Solutions division

BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, has over 625 employees who work at one of three production facilities across Canada including: Lethbridge, Saskatoon, and Regina, or one of several research farms across the Canadian prairies. Agricultural Solutions is the largest division of BASF Canada Inc., working closely with the regional Agricultural Solutions team, collaborating on research and product development that benefits North American growers. To find out more about BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions, visit www.agsolutions.ca or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/BASFAgSolutions.



Farming is fundamental to provide enough healthy and affordable food for a rapidly growing population while reducing environmental impacts. Working with partners and agricultural experts and by integrating sustainability criteria into all business decisions, we help farmers to create a positive impact on sustainable agriculture. That’s why we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, connecting innovative thinking with practical action in the field. Our portfolio comprises seeds and specifically selected plant traits, chemical and biological crop protection, solutions for soil management, plant health, pest control and digital farming. With expert teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we strive to find the right balance for success – for farmers, agriculture and future generations. In 2021, our division generated sales of €8.2 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or any of our social media channels.

About BASF

BASF Canada Inc., headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, has over 1,200 employees at production facilities and offices located across Canada. BASF Canada is a subsidiary of BASF SE, and an affiliate of BASF Corporation. To find out more about BASF’s activities in Canada, visit www.basf.com/ca or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/basfcanada.

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 16,700 employees in North America and had sales of $25.9 billion in 2021. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

