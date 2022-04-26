Rising Trend of Mobile Soil Testing to Boost Soil Analysis Technology Market across Agriculture-dominant Regions, Evaluates Fact.MR

United States, Rockville, MD , April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global soil analysis technology market is estimated to surpass a market valuation of US$ 684 Bn in 2022.



North America and Europe, have captured significant market shares of 22.6% and 31.7%, respectively in 2022. However, Europe is estimated to lose 24 BPS while the North America market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2032.

Onsite tests analyze soil and recommend the actions required, such as adding nutrients, changing crops, or raising soil pH, and the major target groups for mobile soil testing laboratories are open field farmers who prefer to have soil tests at lower costs carried out when the mobile labs arrive through their neighborhood.

According to a recent report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, around 38% of the land across the world serves agricultural purposes, of which, around 10% is used in crop production.

High demand for agricultural products will lead to an increase in the agricultural area. Advancements in science and technology have improved agricultural soil analysis techniques. Improvement of soil quality and soil characteristics for advanced farming will thereby drive demand for soil analysis technology.

With the rise in industrial infrastructure in rural areas across the globe, demand for soil testing equipment is likely to grow due to concerns about industrial runoffs and waste.

Key Takeaways from market Study

The global soil analysis technology market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% by value during the forecast period of 2022 – 2032.

The market is projected to grow 1.8X over the forecast period.

The global market for soil analysis technology created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 57.9 Mn during the historical period of 2017 – 2021.

Europe is projected to create the highest absolute $ opportunity of US$ 191.3 Mn during the forecast period.

Retail users / farmers, as end users, are projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% and account for 62.9% market share by 2032.

Nutrient testing application accounted for 36.5% of soil analysis technology demand in 2021.

Under technology, the hardware and devices segment is projected to grow 1.9X and account for 64.9% market share by 2032.





“Increased spending on development of agriculture fields likely to create ample market opportunities over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

The methodology of collaboration with retailers and agriculture services providers has become a popular strategy followed by various soil analysis technology companies aiming at the establishment of a strong customer base. Few players have strengthened their consumer base by streamlining their product lines as per end-user demand. Many companies are providing mobile soil lab services where farmers get samples to the lab when the vehicle arrives in their village.

Constructive collaborations and partnerships is the go-to strategy adopted by service vendors to create consistency in demand. Moreover, technological advancements have been the backbone for capturing a higher market share, owing to the reliability, accuracy, and timely attributes of these services.

Demand for soil analysis technology is catered by tier-1 companies such as ALS Ltd, Merck KgaA, Eurofins Scientific, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bureau Veritas, Agilent Technologies, Inc., etc.

Key Developments:

In 2021, AgroLab Inc. was acquired by Matrix Sciences Inc. This acquisition was to provide an expansion of services such as soil testing, pesticide testing, and more.

In 2021, Waters Agricultural Laboratories, Inc. acquired a license for the Be-Crop, Biome Makers soil biology test.

In 2019, ALS Limited divested its China-based environmental business to SUEZ Company.





More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global soil analysis technology market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of technology (hardware and devices, applications, and platforms), application (safety testing (heavy metal testing, toxin testing, pathogen testing, and pesticides testing), soil fertility testing, nutrient testing, and quality assurance), and end user (retail users / farmers, agriculture institutes and research centers, universities and colleges, corporates & companies, and government departments), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

