COFACE SA: Evolution of the Board of Directors proposed at the 2022 General Meeting on 17 May 2022

Paris, 26 April 2022 – 17.45

It will be proposed to the Combined General Meeting of May 17, 2022, to appoint Laetitia Leonard - Reuter and Laurent Musy as directors for a term of four years, in accordance with the provisions of Article 12 of the bylaws.

These appointments, which follow the expiry of the terms of office of Olivier Zarrouati and Eric Hémar respectively, will be effective at the end of this meeting for a term of four years. These terms of office will expire at the end of the Annual General Meeting called in 2026 to approve the financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

With regard to the independence criteria of the AFEP-MEDEF Code, Laetitia Leonard - Reuter and Laurent Musy are considered as independent directors (replacing Olivier Zarrouati and Eric Hémar, both independent directors).

The Combined General Meeting will also be requested to renew the term of office of Sharon MacBeath (independent director) and to ratify the co-option of David Gansberg as a non-independent director.

As a result, at the end of the General Meeting and subject to a favorable vote, Coface's Board of Directors will consist of 10 members, 5 women and 5 men, the majority (6) of whom are independent directors.

-----------------------------------------

Biographies

Laetitia Leonard – Reuter (born on 28 June 1975 - French national)

Laetitia Léonard-Reuter is a graduate of HEC Paris, the University of St. Gall (Switzerland), and an auditor of the Institut des Hautes Etudes de l'Entreprise (IHEE)

She joined Generali France in November 2018 as Chief Financial Officer.

She was previously and since 2003 within the Axa Group where she held various positions: Corporate Finance Associate, Head of Group Capital Management, then, in 2014 Chief Financial Officer of AXA Global P&C, an entity dedicated to Property & Casualty and Property & Casualty Reinsurance activities. In 2017, she became Chief Data Officer of Axa France.

She started her career in 2000 as an M&A analyst at JPMorgan Chase, in the Telecommunications, Media and Technology sector.

Laurent Musy (born on 14 August 1966 - French national)

Laurent Musy is a graduate of the Ecole des Mines de Paris and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

He has been the CEO of the Terreal group since 2015.

He joined Terreal after spending 17 years in the aluminum industry both in France and overseas, most recently as President of Constellium’s Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products and Aerospace and Transportation business units. Prior to that, he worked for Saint-Gobain and McKinsey.

In June 2018, he was elected President of the Fédération Française des Tuiles et Briques (French Federation of Tile and Brick Manufacturers).

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

Corentin HENRY: +33 1 49 02 23 94 - corentin.henry@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022

(subject to change)

Q1-2022 results: 28 April 2022 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2021: 17 May 2022

H1-2022 results: 28 July 2022 (after market close)

9M-2022 results: 27 October 2022 (after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2021 and our 2021 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”)





COFACE: FOR TRADE

With 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2021, Coface employed ~4,538 people and registered a turnover of €1.57 billion.



www.coface.com









COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2022 under the number D.22-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

