U.S. Department of State Announces Selections for 2022 Foreign Affairs Information Technology Fellowship

Washington, D.C., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a highly competitive application process, the U.S. Department of State selected 15 talented individuals for the notable Foreign Affairs Information Technology (FAIT) Fellowship--one of the agency's premier diversity recruitment programs.

This two-year fellowship program seeks to attract highly talented, qualified candidates who are pursuing an undergraduate or graduate IT-related degree and are interested in a Foreign Service career. As a path to a career as a Foreign Service Information Management Specialist (IMS), the FAIT Fellowship program provides each fellow with:

Up to $75,000 in academic funding over two years (junior and senior years of a bachelor’s degree program or a two-year master’s degree program)

Two summer internships – one at the Department of State in Washington, D.C. and one at a U.S. embassy or consulate overseas

Professional development and personalized mentoring during the fellowship program

After successfully completing the FAIT Fellowship program and the Foreign Service entry requirements, Fellows receive appointments as Foreign Service Information Management Specialists and begin exciting careers using their technology skills to support U.S. diplomacy abroad.

Funded by the Department of State and administered by The Washington Center (TWC), the FAIT Fellowship aims to attract top technology talent that represents the ethnic, racial, gender, social, and geographic diversity of the United States. The FAIT Fellowship encourages applications from women, minority groups historically underrepresented in the Foreign Service, and those with financial need.

“We’re honored to partner with the U.S. Department of State on this important Fellowship program since its inception with the 2017 cohort,” said Kim Churches, TWC president. “The FAIT Fellowship program received applications from highly qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds across the United States, and we’re very proud of the 15 selected fellows for their achievement.”

Of the 15 FAIT Fellows for the 2022 cohort, seven are in the graduate fellowship and eight are in the undergraduate fellowship.

Graduate fellows and their most recent institutions:

ToneQuasha Benn, Howard University

Jacquetta Cook, University of Florida

Anass El Bekkari, Franklin University

Elton Hima, University of Maryland Global Campus

Adetokunbo Okunoye, Xavier University

Jacob Williams, Valparaiso University

Andy Wu, Lehigh University

Undergraduate fellows and their current institutions:

Samay Chandna, Georgia Institute of Technology

Jolene Farley, Riverside City College

Conrad Finos Richard Bland College

Faith Lin, The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

Chad Peterson, Wake Technical Community College

Kathryn Riordan, Indiana University Bloomington

Jamal Seder, University of New Orleans

Prince Uduka, Kennesaw State University

The 2023 application cycle for the FAIT Fellowship program is planned to begin in September 2022. Announcements will be posted online at https://www.faitfellowship.org/ and shared on social media on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars

The Washington Center is the largest and most established student internship program in Washington, D.C. Since our founding, we’ve helped more than 60,000 young people translate their college majors into career paths. We use our scale and expertise to customize each student’s experience to be truly transformative.

About the U.S. Department of State

The Department of State’s mission is to protect and promote U.S. security, prosperity, and democratic values and shape an international environment in which all Americans can thrive. The Department’s workforce includes some 13,000 members of the Foreign Service, 11,000 Civil Service employees, and 45,000 locally employed staff at more than 270 diplomatic missions worldwide.