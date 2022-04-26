Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Cognyte Software Ltd. (“Cognyte” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CGNT) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Cognyte securities, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.



Cognyte is a security analytics software company based out of Israel. On April 5, 2022, Cognyte reported its fourth quarter 2021 financial results, missing analysts’ consensus estimates for non-GAAP earnings per share and sales, and undershooting the midpoint of its guidance range by several millions of dollars. Cognyte cited “lower conversions within its product pipeline,” along with supply chain issues.

On this news, Cognyte’s stock plummeted over 31% on unusually heavy trading volume, closing at $8.03 per share on April 5, 2022, down $3.63 per share from its April 4, 2022 close of $11.66.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own Cognyte securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or visit the Cognyte investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/sec-investigation/cognyte-software-ltd/

