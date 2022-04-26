Jar Market to Top US$ 61 Bn in 2032| Jar Industry Value Share, Analysis and Segments

NEWARK, Del., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) predicts the global sales in the jar market to top US$ 61 Bn in 2032 from US$ 42.2 Bn in 2022. Jars are the rigid packaging solution made from plastic, glass, metal, or paper material that are durable and cost-effective. They are used in different industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, oil & lubricants, chemicals & fertilizers, and others.



Jars are available in different capacity as per the requirement of diverse industries. These include jars less than 10 OZ, 10 to 50 OZ, and more than 50 OZ. The surge in usage of durable packaging solutions will continue fuelling the demand for jars. Jars offer moisture resistance, which also is one of the chief drivers of sales across various industries. In addition, the availability of eco-friendly jars will continue creating growth opportunity for the jars market.

The expanding cosmetics & personal care industry will result in high sales of jars. Also, the increasing consumption of ready-to-eat food items will drive demand in the market. The transparency offered by plastic jars or glass jars leading ascertains improved product visibility, which is one of the key reasons behind their soaring popularity.

Request Sample Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14330

List Of Key Players Covered in Jars Market are:

Berry Global Group

Amcor plc

Owens Illinois Group Inc.

Graham Packaging Company

Silgan Plastics

Gerresheimer AG

Alpha Packaging

Olcott Plastics

Cospak Ltd.

GREAT WESTERN CONTAINERS INC.

Eco Vision Packaging, Inc.

Irwin Packaging Pty Ltd.

Tim Plastics, Inc.

Integrity Cosmetic Container Industrial Co., Ltd.

Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd.



Key Takeaways from Jars Market

The plastic jars segment is projected to remain dominant in terms of material type, creating incremental opportunity of US$ 14.0 Bn during 2022-2032.



By capacity, the 10 t0 50 OZ segment is anticipated to remain the most preferred during the forecast period.



Based on end use, cosmetics & personal care and food & beverages segments are projected to register a CAGR of 4.7% and 4% respectively during 2022-2032. Both the segment collectively are estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 12.5 Bn during the foreseeable period.



Europe and North America are anticipated to showcase high demand for jars during the forecast period. These regions together are estimated to hold around 52% of the market by the end of the next ten years.



Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/jars-market

“The adoption of cost-effective, durable, environment-friendly, and rigid packaging solutions will augment the sales of jars among the various industries. Also, it is easier to customize designs of jars and print of them as per specific industrial requirements. These factors are expected to drive sales in the jar market over the coming years,” says an FMI analyst.

Preference for Rigid and Durable Packaging Solutions among the End Use Industry Bolster the Demand for Jars

The preference for rigid and durable packaging solutions is rising among the various industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, oil & lubricants, and others.

The rising preference for rigid and durable packaging solutions will propel the demand for jars. Jars are used for storing, handling, and transporting the content. They are durable, lightweight, and cost-effective packaging solutions that help in protecting the quality of the product along with maintaining its shelf-life. Driven by these factors, the sales of jars are expected to pick up in the coming years.



Jars Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global jars market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections on the jars based on the material type (plastic jars (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS), and others (PVC, EVOH), glass jars, metal jars, and paper jars), capacity (less than 10 OZ, 10 to 50 OZ, and more than 50 OZ), and end use (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic & personal care, homecare, oil & lubricants, and chemical & fertilizers) across seven regions.

Order a Complete Research Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14330

Detailed Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Global Market Outlook

Demand Side Trends

Supply Side Trends

Technology Roadmap

Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview Market Coverage / Taxonomy Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Key Market Trends Key Trends Impacting the Market Product Innovation / Development Trends

Key Success Factors Product Adoption / Usage Analysis Product USPs / Features Strategic Promotional Strategies

Jars Market Demand Analysis 2015–2021 and Forecast, 2022–2032 Historical Market Volume (Mn Units) Analysis, 2015–2021 Current and Future Market Volume (Mn Units) Projections, 2022–2032 Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Jars Market - Pricing Analysis Regional Pricing Analysis Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

Jars Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2021 and Forecast, 2022–2032 Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015–2021 Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022–2032 Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Market Background Global Packaging Market Outlook Global Rigid Packaging Market Outlook Global Food & Beverage Market Outlook Macro-Economic Factors Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact Value Chain Raw Material Suppliers Jars Manufacturers End Use / Brand Owners COVID-19 Crisis – Impact Assessment Current Statistics Short-Mid-Long Term Outlook Likely Rebound Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunity Analysis Supply Demand Analysis





TOC Continued…!

Speak to our Research Expert:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14330

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Safety Labels Market Size, Status and Forecast 2032

Hardwood Pulp Market Revenue, Growth, Trends, Forecast to 2032

Refuse Bags Market - Global Industry Analysis 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.



Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/jars-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs