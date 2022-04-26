Kelsey Hightower to Keynote at SauceCon 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc, the leading provider of continuous testing and error reporting solutions, has announced that Kelsey Hightower, significant contributor to open source software, inaugural winner of the CNCF Top Ambassador award for his work on the Kubernetes project, and currently Principal Engineer at Google, will speak at its annual SauceCon Conference May 3-5, 2022.



SauceCon is in its sixth year of bringing the worlds’ leading open source and automated software test experts together with a global community of developers and DevOps leaders. The pressure to accelerate the delivery of high quality code combined with the zero tolerance consumers have for poor online experiences is driving many companies to reassess how they test and deliver software, and how they remediate errors in production. To bring a greater understanding of the need to ‘reimagine test,’ the virtual keynotes at SauceCon are free to attend and delegates can register for the event here .

The full agenda is available to view on the Saucecon.com website and features the following keynotes:

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

8am PDT

Every Experience Matters

Aled Miles, CEO, Sauce Labs

8.30am PDT

Applications for All: The Need for Digital Accessibility

Featured Guest: Judy Weader, Senior Analyst, Forrester

Dr. Rachael Bradley Montgomery, Executive Director, Accessible Community

Crystal Preston-Watson, Senior Digital Accessibility Analyst, Salesforce

Marcus Merrell, Vice President of Technology Strategy, Sauce Labs

9.15am PDT

ReImagine Test

John Kelly, Chief Strategy Officer, Sauce Labs

Matt Wyman, Chief Customer Officer, Sauce Labs

Thursday, May 5, 2022

8.15am PDT

Fireside Chat With Kelsey Hightower

Kelsey Hightower, Technologist



9am PDT

Reinventing Work: DevOps, Productivity, and Happiness

Nicole Forsgren, PhD, Author of Accelerate, The Science of Lean Software and DevOps



The free virtual event’s full schedule is packed with talks and workshops from industry expert speakers from leading companies such as Salesforce, SiriusXM, and Peloton. The fully remote, interactive workshops day is designed to equip attendees with new skills in testing for mobile, JavaScript and API. Other workshop sessions include crafting a test framework, running tests anywhere and accelerating though low-code testing.

These workshops are part of Sauce Labs Testing for Good series and net proceeds will be donated to charitable organizations supported by Sauce Labs and chosen by each workshop speaker.

Register for SauceCon 2022 today.

