Investments & Wealth Institute Releases ‘Defining Wealth Management’ Report

Denver, Colorado, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investments & Wealth Institute’s (the Institute) 2022 ‘Defining Wealth Management’ report will be included as a special supplement to the March/April issue of the Institute’s Investments & Wealth Monitor, which will be published this month. The report serves as a blueprint for sole-proprietor practitioners, teams, firms or enterprises that aim to deliver competent, ethical wealth management services to the public.

Over the past three years, the Investments & Wealth Institute, in partnership with third-party psychometric partners, has commissioned several studies to define the knowledge and skills required for practitioners working within wealth management teams and firms. These studies have provided insight into industry trends and have helped the Institute to fulfill its non-profit purpose to develop and encourage the practice of high standards of professional conduct and to promote and protect the interests of the profession and the public it serves.

“We have seen wealth management teams evolve to better serve the sophisticated and complex needs of the clients they serve,” said Sean R. Walters, CAE®, chief executive officer of the Institute. “The team approach, integrating foundational process competencies like financial planning with advanced certifications in investment consulting, private wealth advice, and retirement management, leads to a more complete offering of wealth management services and advice to clients.”

Voluntary certifications enable advisors to obtain and demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to perform different jobs within a wealth management firm, while allowing advisors to differentiate their unique expertise. Wealth management professionals today must exhibit capabilities surrounding three distinct jobs that comprise a wealth management practice:

“In the U.S. at least, the regulatory structure is focused more on products and services, and less on professional competencies,” said Walters. “Voluntary certifications shouldn’t replace regulation – they should transcend and include the regulatory framework. We do this by applying sound psychometric methodologies that codify the standards that are needed to perform a job within a wealth management firm or team.”

Advisory professionals must expand expertise on all forms of strategies, styles, products,’ and behavioral biases related to investing to serve their clients. Investments & Wealth Institute professional certifications and educational programs help advisors deliver that value every day.

Click here to read the full report.

