The Best Magnesium for Mood, Focus, Stress, Cognition and Other Neurological Issues

FREMONT, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent discoveries are uncovering some unexpected benefits of magnesium L-threonate, including these four according to the experts at Magceutics, a company dedicated to the leading research on the product. It is common knowledge that magnesium is an essential mineral that supports bone health, heart health and immunity but not all magnesium forms are the same or address the same unique health conditions.

1. Stress, Fear, Phobias and PTSD

Many individuals who lead stressful lives may have a higher intake of alcohol, coffee, or caffeine, which increases the elimination of magnesium in the urine. Anxiety disorders, such as phobias and post-traumatic stress disorders, are some of the most common mental disorders with limited treatments. While stress can deplete magnesium, a magnesium deficiency can also enhance a stress response leading to an unhealthy cycle. Interestingly, an animal study in 2004 showed animals receiving diets low in magnesium displayed increased anxiety-related behavior. Studies suggest that enhancing the plasticity of certain brain regions may improve health outcomes for those suffering from stress, fear, and other phobias. The key is getting magnesium to cross the blood-brain barrier. Two studies indicated supplementing animals with a bioavailable form, magnesium L-threonate reduces anxiety. Magnesium L-threonate, through its ability to enhance brain magnesium levels, can enhance synaptic plasticity, enhance the extinction of fear memory or stress, without erasing the original fear memory or flight-or-fight response.

2. Mood Improvement

The first report of magnesium for improving mood was published in 1921 showing success in 220 out of 250 cases. Since then, numerous case reports have found rapid improvements in mood with the use of magnesium supplementation. Additionally, a randomized trial showed that magnesium supplementation was just as effective as an antidepressant for improving mood.

Magnesium in the brain is needed to make the "feel good" neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, dopamine, and noradrenaline. It has also been noted that individuals with depression have low cerebral spinal fluid magnesium. Only magnesium L-threonate increases brain magnesium levels, even when compared to magnesium citrate, glycinate, gluconate, malate, and chloride. Boosting brain magnesium levels, particularly with the use of magnesium L-threonate, may have profound benefits on mood.

3. Focus

In today's fast-paced society, maintaining focus may be a challenge. A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Open Network, indicates that there is a significant rise in the diagnosis of ADHD in adults, regardless of whether they were originally diagnosed as children or not. In a recent human clinical study, 15 adults with Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) received magnesium L-threonate up to 1 gram in the morning and 1 gram in the evening for 12 weeks. Approximately half of patients were considered "responders" to the treatment by having a 25% reduction or more in ADHD symptoms. Certain measurements of executive functioning, visual scanning and number sequence also improved with magnesium L-threonate.

Focus is an integral part of the learning process. Students, executives, workers in and out of the home all require focus to acquire learning. In the study mentioned above, traditional Full-Scale IQ (intelligence quotient) on WASI-II and Matrix Scaled Score significantly improved by ~ 5-12% with magnesium L-threonate supplementation.

4. Cognition

Brain magnesium is critical for the growth and function of synapses, which are the connections between neurons. Autopsy studies show that people with Alzheimer's disease have lower magnesium levels in certain brain regions compared to controls. Importantly, increasing magnesium in neurons increases synapse density, function, and plasticity.

Another clinical study tested magnesium L-threonate in fifteen patients with a clinical diagnosis of mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. This study used a Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) or Folstein test, a 30-point questionnaire that is used extensively in clinical and research settings to measure cognitive impairment. A MMSE score of 24 or less is the cut-off for diagnosing dementia. Magnesium L-threonate caused a significant improvement in MMSE score. Performance speed, reflecting executive function and cognitive processing also improved by ~20%. Importantly, four months after stopping magnesium L-threonate, the MMSE score was still above 24. The authors of the study also suggested that magnesium L-threonate effectively reversed the equivalent of nine years of brain aging based on a standardized cognitive test measuring executive function.

