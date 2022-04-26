TridentCare Delivers Cost Savings and Innovative Diagnostic Imaging Options for Employer-Sponsored Healthcare

SPARKS, Md., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TridentCare, a national leader in mobile diagnostic services, announces its new partnership with ProgressiveHealth to provide mobile X-ray, Ultrasound and EKG services.

"As the healthcare delivery model continues to evolve in a post-pandemic environment, companies begin to realize that portable imaging and EKG services are not only a key diagnostic tool to help healthcare providers identify and treat earlier, which can be life-changing for the patient, but can also have a significant impact on the health of a company's bottom line," says TridentCare CEO, David Velez. "We are excited to partner with innovative employee health organizations, like ProgressiveHealth, to provide digital grade diagnostic tools that may lower healthcare costs and improve overall outcomes."

Patrick Staples, President and COO of ProgressiveHealth, commented, "Our continued growth and client diversity has broadened the portfolio of what is needed to deliver outstanding and comprehensive on-site medical services to our clients' employees and health plan participants. Partnering with TridentCare allows us to expand our service offering and be even more competitive in the employer healthcare space. The mobile diagnostic services TridentCare provides allows our clients' employees to stay on-site and receive more convenient, expedited care involving these services, saving time and money for both our clients and their employees."

About TridentCare

Based in Sparks, Maryland, TridentCare is the largest provider of portable diagnostic services in the country, operating in 38 states, servicing a wide variety of patients and clients. Each day, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide phlebotomy, laboratory, vascular and imaging services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. For more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare.com, and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About ProgressiveHealth

Based in Evansville, Indiana, and Peachtree City, Georgia, ProgressiveHealth is the premier provider of a broad spectrum of occupational and non-occupational health services, including on-site medical, injury prevention, health improvement, rehabilitation management solutions and more for large employers across the U.S., many of which are Fortune 500 companies. ProgressiveHealth also manages inpatient and outpatient physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy services for hospitals and their respective ancillary units. www.phrehab.com.

TridentCare

Deborah Shelton

Director, Marketing Services

443-662-4101, ext. 76057

www.tridentcare.com

ProgressiveHealth

Greg Pence

National Director of Market Development

812-491-3856, ext. 257

gpence@phrehab.com

