TELUS launches Indigenous Advisory Council

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Territories -- Today, TELUS is proud to announce the launch of its Indigenous Advisory Council to support its Reconciliation efforts. The creation of this advisory council is a direct result of extensive consultations TELUS held with Indigenous Peoples in 2021, and is a key commitment outlined in TELUS’ 2021 Reconciliation and Indigenous Connectivity Report including delivering on TELUS’ commitment to listen, learn and understand how TELUS can meet unique needs of Indigenous peoples and build meaningful relationships through cultural responsiveness and relationships pillar. The advisory council is composed of respected Indigenous leaders and professionals with experience serving in their communities, and who are committed to working alongside TELUS to advance its reconciliation commitment and goals. The advisory council will work to provide guidance and advice for the effective implementation of TELUS’ commitments and targets outlined in the report.



The Indigenous Advisory Council Members :

Carol Anne Hilton - Nuu chah nulth from Hesquiaht First Nation (British Columbia)

- Nuu chah nulth from Hesquiaht First Nation (British Columbia) Dr. Kim van der Woerd - 'Na̱mg̱is First Nation (British Columbia)

- 'Na̱mg̱is First Nation (British Columbia) Shani Gwin - Métis Nation (Alberta)

- Métis Nation (Alberta) Luc Lainé - Huron-Wendat (Quebec)

“TELUS is demonstrating tremendous leadership in the economic reconciliation space and can have the greatest impact in reconciliation by helping to advance Indigenous economic strength and the growth of Indigenous communities – of creating the space for inclusion,” said Carol Anne Hilton, Nuu chah nulth from the Hesquiaht Nation, CEO and founder of the Indigenomics Institute and the Global Centre of Indigenomics. “I look forward to supporting TELUS in their reconciliation efforts by providing insight into trends in Indigenous economic growth and supporting the design of corporate relationships with Indigenous communities.”

The IRAPAC will be co-chaired by TELUS board member Sean Willy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Des Nedhe Development, and TELUS Vice-President of Customer Network Implementation, Shazia Zeb Sobani. Advisory council members will serve two-year terms with five additional members being appointed in 2023. The advisory council will work to ensure Indigenous ways of knowing are implemented throughout the organization, advise TELUS on ongoing relationship development with Indigenous Peoples, share Indigenous values and teachings as respected voices of their respective communities, and provide feedback to TELUS based on their lived experience and subject matter expertise. Through the creation of this advisory council TELUS will continue to engage directly with Indigenous communities in the areas it serves.

“The establishment of this advisory council demonstrates our continued commitment to working collaboratively with Indigenous Peoples through meaningful engagement in our efforts to provide world-leading connectivity, tools and resources that enable unique community, social, economic, and governance goals,” said Shazia Zeb Sobani TELUS Vice-President of Customer Network Implementation and IRAPAC Co-Chair. “Personally, I am looking forward to learning from these respected advisory council members, and we are thankful for their openness to share their knowledge and time, as we work collaboratively to contribute to positive generational changes in communities.”

“The establishment of this Advisory Council will ensure authentic Indigenous feedback into TELUS' Reconciliation Action Plan. I'm pleased to be co-chairing this initiative, where Indigenous Advisors are encouraged to bring forward their experiences as Indigenous peoples,” said Sean Willy, TELUS Board Member. “Initiatives that impact Indigenous Peoples require strong organizational accountability, and TELUS is demonstrating their intent in many ways, including through this Advisory Council.”

Biographies of the Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan advisory council members and the terms of reference can be found here . To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to reconciliation and to read the 2021 Reconciliation and Indigenous Connectivity Report visit telus.com/reconciliation .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content management, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and FinTech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.



For more information, please contact:

Sacha Gudmundsson

TELUS Public Relations

sacha.gudmundsson@telus.com