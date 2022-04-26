Pace-O-Matic Announces Anthony Brzezicki as New Vice President of Human Resources

Duluth, GA, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic, Inc. is pleased to announce that Anthony Brzezicki has been named Vice President of Human Resources.

Paul Goldean, Pace-O-Matic's President and Chief Operating Officer, said Brzezicki is an excellent fit for the national skill gaming company.

"Pace-O-Matic is a company on the rise, and we are pleased to have Anthony Brzezicki, an experienced and talented human resource professional, join our team," said Goldean. "We have been fortunate to continue to attract the very best to join Pace-O-Matic, and Anthony is a great addition to our team."

Brzezicki added, "Working with Pace-O-Matic is a tremendous opportunity, and I am excited to help this company continue to succeed. My goal is to work with the leadership and our talented staff to achieve and support our objectives during this period of rapid growth. We have a great team, and I look forward to accomplishing a great deal for our company moving forward."

Before joining Pace-O-Matic, Brzezicki held top-level management and human resources positions with multiple companies and has over thirty years of experience. He most recently served as the Executive Director for JES, a national real estate, property management and development business. Additionally, Brzezicki served as the Executive Director of Human Resources at Extremity Healthcare, Inc., and was the Assistant Vice President of Human Resources at NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc.

Brzezicki is replacing Donna Beck, who is retiring after five years with Pace-O-Matic.



"Donna has been a key member of the Pace-O-Matic team and is responsible for overseeing the company's most successful years," said Goldean. "She and her team have helped to double the size of our company and have played a major role in our success. On behalf of all the employees of Pace-O-Matic, we wish nothing but the best for Donna and her family as they enjoy her well-deserved retirement."

We are confident that this change will help Pace-O-Matic as it continues to grow and expand into new markets by improving communications and engagement with employees, distributors, operators, and dedicated customers who use the company's products across the nation. Pace-O-Matic is an industry leader in providing skill video games and establishing regulatory structures for its thriving business.

# # #