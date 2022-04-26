English French

Press Release – Paris, April 26, 2022

2022 Danone Shareholders’ Meeting:

Approval of all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors

Danone’s Shareholders’ Meeting was held today, chaired by Gilles Schnepp, Chairman of the Board of Directors. 66.98% of Danone’s total outstanding share capital was present or represented in this Shareholders’ Meeting.

Danone’s shareholders approved all resolutions submitted to its approval by the Board of Directors, including the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2021 fiscal year, and the distribution of a dividend of €1.94 per share in cash, in line with 2020. The ex-dividend date (or ex-date) is set on May 10, 2022 and the dividend will be payable on May 12, 2022.

In addition, the Shareholders’ Meeting approved the appointment of all candidates proposed to join the Board of Directors – Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Patrice Louvet, Géraldine Picaud and Susan Roberts – and the ratification of the co-opting of Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet as Director.

The draft resolution (not supported by the Board of Directors) whose inclusion in the agenda of the Shareholders’ Meeting was requested by shareholders owning 0.8% of the share capital was rejected by the Shareholders’ Meeting.

Presentations made during the Shareholders’ Meeting, the detailed voting results per resolution, the answers to all written questions sent by shareholders, the Mission Committee’s annual report and a new version of the Board’s internal rules are available on Danone’s corporate website ( www.danone.com ). The video webcast of the Shareholders’ Meeting will be available on the website as of the end of the day.

Composition of the Board’s Committees

As announced on March 8, 2022, and following today’s approval of appointment of the new Directors by the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board now has 3 committees composed as follow:

Governance Committee : Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet (Chair and Lead Independent Director), Michel Landel and Patrice Louvet;

: Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet (Chair and Lead Independent Director), Michel Landel and Patrice Louvet; Audit Committee : Géraldine Picaud (Chair), Frédéric Boutebba and Gilles Schnepp;

: Géraldine Picaud (Chair), Frédéric Boutebba and Gilles Schnepp; Engagement Committee: Serpil Timuray (Chair), Michel Landel, Susan Roberts and Bettina Theissig.

Share Capital Decrease

At its meeting of April 26, 2022, the Board of Directors decided to cancel the 13.2 million treasury shares that were bought-back during the second half of 2021. This cancellation of treasury shares will be effective on April 28, 2022. Following this decision, the share capital of Danone will amount to 168,631,043.50 euros, represented by 674,524,174 shares.

Continuation of the global Employee Share Subscription Plan

The Board of Directors decided to continue in 2022 its capital increase program reserved to employees working for Danone foreign subsidiaries or in a situation of international mobility within the Group, launched in 2019.

Under this program, eligible employees of Danone foreign entities will be able to subscribe to new shares with a 30% discount of the reference price. The subscription period is expected to occur in June 2022. The new shares issued under the 21st resolution approved during today Shareholders’ Meeting shall not exceed a nominal amount of €200,000. It is expected that the capital increase will be opened to around 83% of Danone employees worldwide, working in 48 different countries.

The new shares will be listed under the same code as the existing Danone shares (ISIN code: FR0000120644) and will be fungible with those shares from their admission to trading.

Attachment