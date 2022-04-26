Logo Brands and Florida State University finalize strategic partnership

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logo Brands, Inc. has landed its 26th collegiate licensing agreement, a strategic five-year licensing deal with an option to extend two additional years with Florida State University, effective January 1, 2023.

The agreement grants Logo Brands exclusive rights to manufacture, produce and distribute high-quality outdoor lifestyle products branded with the official Florida State University Seminoles logos and wordmarks across multiple retail channels. The product categories include tents, tables, soft-sided coolers, chairs and stadium seating.

"We are honored to be Florida State's new partner in the tailgate space," said Maggie McHugh, vice president of strategic partnerships at Logo Brands. "Florida State fans will be able to purchase a great assortment of lifestyle outdoor products that is backed by our lifetime guarantee."

Logo Brands will distribute Florida State University products nationwide through Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Walmart, Alumni Hall, and other major retail outlets, in addition to Fanatics.com and the Logo Brands e-commerce site.

Florida State University, located in the state capital of Tallahassee, is one of the nation's top public universities. Its athletics teams, the Seminoles, have collectively won 18 team national championships, and over 100 conference championships, as well as numerous individual national and conference titles.

Florida State is Logo Brands' 26th collegiate strategic partnership to manufacture and distribute licensed tailgate merchandise.

Collegiate Partnerships

Logo Brands has strategic licensing agreements with the following institutions: University of Alabama, University of Arizona, Arizona State University, University of Cincinnati, University of Colorado, University of Connecticut, University of Florida, Florida State University, Fresno State University, University of Georgia, Indiana University, University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, University of Miami, Michigan State University, University of Minnesota, North Carolina State University, University of North Carolina, Notre Dame University, The Ohio State University, University of South Carolina, University of Tennessee, Vanderbilt University, Virginia Tech University, University of Washington and University of Wisconsin.

More about Logo Brands

Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 450 teams and organizations including collegiate, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS and NASCAR. The company's assortment spans the categories of outdoor lifestyle, indoor living and on-the-go with more than 170 different product lines. The company began in 2000 as a family business, shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis, Tennessee. Its headquarters are now in Franklin, Tennessee.

Follow Logo Brands on Instagram at @logobrandsinc

MEDIA CONTACT: Natalie Hill, 615-716-4901, natalie@logobrands.com

Related Images











Image 1: Florida State 16oz Colorblock Curved Beverage Tumbler









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment