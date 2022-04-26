AI Dynamics Will Employ Machine Learning to Triage TB Patients More Accurately, Quickly, Simply and Inexpensively Using Cough Sound Data, Bringing Affordable Early Detection to Under-resourced and Remote Locations Worldwide

Selected by QB3 and UCSF for R2D2 TB Network‘s “Scale Up Your TB Diagnostic Solution” Program

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Dynamics , an organization founded on the belief that everyone should have access to the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to change the world, has been selected for the Rapid Research in Diagnostics Development for TB Network’s (R2D2 TB Network) Scale Up Your TB Diagnostic Solution Program, hosted by QB3 and the UCSF Rosenman Institute. With 1.5 million deaths reported each year, Tuberculosis (TB) is the worldwide leading cause of death from a single infectious disease agent. The goal of the program is to harness machine learning technology for triaging TB using simple and affordable tests that can be performed on easy-to-collect samples such as cough sounds.

Currently, two weeks of cough sound data is widely used to determine who requires costly confirmatory testing, which delays the initiation of the treatment. AI Dynamics will build a proof-of-concept machine learning model to triage TB patients more accurately, quickly, simply and inexpensively using cough sounds, relieving patients from paying for unnecessary molecular and culture TB tests. Due to the prevalence of TB in under-resourced and remote locations, access to affordable early detection options is necessary to prevent disease transmissions and deaths in such countries.

“At the core of AI Dynamics’ mission is providing equal access to the power of AI to everyone and we are committed to working with like-minded companies that recognize the positive impact innovative technology can have on the world,” Rajeev Dutt, Founder and CEO of AI Dynamics said. “The collaboration and accessible datasets that the R2D2 TB Network provides help to facilitate life-changing diagnostics for the most vulnerable populations.”

The R2D2 TB Network offers a transparent and partner-engaged process for the identification, evaluation and advancement of promising TB diagnostics by providing experts and data and facilitating rigorous clinical study evaluation. AI Dynamics will build and validate a model using cough sounds collected from sites worldwide through the R2D2 TB Network.

AI Dynamics aims to make artificial intelligence (AI) accessible to organizations of all sizes. The company's NeoPulse® Framework is an intuitive development and management platform for AI, which enables companies to develop and implement deep neural networks and other machine learning models that can improve key performance metrics. The company's team brings decades of experience in the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence from leading companies and research organizations. For more information, please visit aidynamics.com.

The Rapid Research in Diagnostics Development for TB Network (R2D2 TB Network) brings together various TB experts with highly experienced clinical study sites in 10 countries. For further information, please visit their website at https://www.r2d2tbnetwork.org/.

