Ropers Elevates Six to Partner, Of Counsel, and Senior Associate

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ropers Majeski, a multi-service law firm representing clients in litigation and transactions nationally and internationally, is pleased to announce the elevation of six attorneys, including one to partner.



Ropers Majeski’s Chairman Geoffrey Heineman, says, “We congratulate these excellent lawyers on their achievements. They offer exemplary client service and advice across a range of industries and practices. We look forward to them continuing to shape the future of the firm in their new roles.”

From Of Counsel to Partner (Effective March 1) –

Mark M. Gnesin (Costa Mesa) is a trial lawyer focusing on personal injury, property damage, and construction defect litigation, including all general liability claims. He also advises corporations and insurance companies on liability, insurance coverage, and indemnity matters, drawing on his extensive training and previous experience as an insurance claims representative. Mark takes a creative approach to cases and has obtained numerous favorable jury verdicts and settlements for his clients.

From Associate to Of Counsel (Effective January 1) –

Christopher J. Gioia (New York) handles a wide array of matters, both in litigation and pre-suit counseling and avoidance of claims. He represents clients in a broad range of construction, property damage and premises claims, New York Labor Law cases, and contractual issues.

John J. Iacobucci Jr. (New York) is a litigator defending New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut insurance agents and brokers in errors and omissions litigation. He also handles insurance coverage disputes and litigation, as well as various general liability matters.

Anna Novruzyan (Los Angeles) is a business and commercial litigator, handling cases from intake through trial, including setting strategy, trial preparation, and assisting with settlement negotiations. She has extensive experience in commercial contracts and professional liability matters in a variety of industries.

From Associate to Senior Associate (Effective January 1) –

Alex Fermoso Jr. (New York) focuses on representing owners and contractors in complex and high-exposure New York State Labor Law and construction litigation claims. He is skilled in all aspects of civil litigation, from inception to pre-trial and alternative dispute resolution. Alex vigorously defends both liability and damages issues while concurrently exploring risk transfer options for his clients.

Cameron M. Miller (Los Angeles) counsels clients on all aspects of insurance matters, including those involving allegations of personal injury, wrongful death, insurance defense, and construction defect. He is experienced in trial management, from intake to depositions to motions to trial preparation and settlement negotiation.

