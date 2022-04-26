OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

26 April 2022

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") announces that 2,418,455 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ("shares") were issued and allotted on 26 April 2022 at a price of 111.9p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 105.7p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 21 October 2021).

These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £125 million, with an over-allotment facility of £75 million, in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 5 May 2022.

Included within the allotment:

Mr Matt Cooper, a director of the Company, was allotted 192,135 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 111.9p and his holding is now 2,103,422 representing 0.16% of the Company’s issued Ordinary share capital.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 1,290,004,661. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75