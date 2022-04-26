Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, UNITED KINGDOM

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

26 April 2022

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)   NameMatt Cooper
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
(b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameOCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
(b)Legal Entity Identifier213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
Identification codeGB00B28V9347
(b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.119 per share192,135
(d)



Aggregated information  N/A



- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)Date of the transaction26 April 2022
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat  
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75