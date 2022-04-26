SILESTONE® CELEBRATES SUSTAINABLE INNOVATIONS WITH MILESTONE CAMPAIGN, “CHANGING THE WORLD FROM THE KITCHEN”

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silestone® by Cosentino, the leading global hybrid mineral surface for the world of architecture and design, is launching its biggest Silestone® campaign in nearly 20 years. Debuting in 21 countries simultaneously, “Changing the World From The Kitchen” celebrates how the brand has evolved through industry-leading sustainability innovations and marks the first dedicated campaign since its rebranding in 2021. It also responds to the new generation of consumers who demand a more sustainable world, and a more humane way of life.

A revolutionary surfacing brand for over 30 years, Silestone® was first introduced in 1990 and has been focused on maximizing nature’s resources from its origins, when CEO Paco Cosentino discovered that he could use remnants from his family quarry to deliver new, large format surfacing options. Since its debut, Silestone has been a pioneer by bringing color into kitchens across the globe, introducing a hygienic countertop, and having a continued focus on environmental initiatives, such as introducing its “Eco by Cosentino” line in 2012 and now culminating in its HybriQ by Silestone® – a new, high-performance blend of premium minerals, quartz, and recycled materials. The innovative HybriQ® technology marks an entirely new product composition and manufacturing method for Silestone – with a newly debuted sustainable manufacturing process that uses 99% reused water, 100% renewable electric energy, zero water waste and a minimum of 20% recycled raw materials within HybriQ+® products’ composition. As of February 2022, the goal to have 100% of all Silestone® colors manufactured by Cosentino produced with HybriQ® was reached.

“Sustainability is absolutely at the core of everything we do at Cosentino Group,” said Eduardo Cosentino, EVP of Global Sales and CEO of Cosentino North America. “We want our customers to feel confident that they are getting the best of the best not only from a quality and design perspective, but also from an environmental standpoint, and we’re not afraid to take risks to push the industry forward. Our new HybriQ® technology is a bold departure for the North American market in particular - where quartz remains one of the most popular materials on the market - but we’re incredibly proud to introduce an entirely new product category with our new hybrid mineral surface and to continue to invest in best-in-class environmental innovations.”

Cosentino has now invested a total of more than $12 million in HybriQ® and related sustainability efforts, including the more than 1,200 hours of research and development and its new advertising campaign, which highlights the evolution of sustainability and the importance of taking steps forward towards greener decisions. The “Changing the World From The Kitchen'' digital campaign focuses on creating broad awareness of the new Silestone with its latest innovations and demonstrating how everyday people can change the world by using cleaner energy sources and materials, with lifestyle storytelling showing generational evolutions in household technologies like the shift from gas to induction and the introduction of surfacing innovations like Silestone’s HybriQ® technology. Beyond digital content, Silestone® continues its work as an activist-minded brand, committing to the evolution of its in-store displays through the use of 100% recycled and sustainably sourced materials and will continue to embrace eco-friendly solutions at all levels.

“When I joined Cosentino Group over 15 years ago, I knew we would be able to make great strides towards a greener future,” said Valentin Tijeras Garcia, Head of Research & Development at Cosentino Group. “We are constantly innovating from the inside out to find new ways to reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to a healthier planet. In just this year alone, we’ve made incredible progress through the complete evolution of our Silestone manufacturing process and product composition and I’m so honored to be part of such a significant mission.”

HybriQ+® is just one of the many sustainability initiatives that Cosentino has committed to over the years. Silestone Sunlit Days®, one of the brand-new collections that launched in 2021, marked Silestone’s® first-ever carbon neutral collection, building on the ‘Carbon Neutral’ declaration achieved for Cosentino’s entire Dekton® brand as of 2020, which confirms carbon neutrality is achieved throughout the entire life cycle of Dekton®, from the extraction of the raw material to the use of the product and the end of its life. Cosentino’s manufacturing headquarters is also extremely dedicated to ensuring sustainable practices, including housing its own Waste Management and Recovery plant onsite, managing water waste through a “zero waste” approach, reducing energy consumption in the production process by optimizing processes, and implementing improved air purification systems to capture both particles and volatile organic compounds to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

To learn more about Silestone’s commitment to sustainability and explore the new campaign, visit

https://www.cosentino.com/silestone/hybriq-technology/.