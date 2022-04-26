Castle Hall Appoints Matthias Knab, Founder of Opalesque, as Senior Advisor

MONTREAL, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Hall, the Due Diligence Company, is proud to announce the appointment of Matthias Knab, the founder of Opalesque, as Senior Advisor to the firm. Matthias will help guide the expansion of Castle Hall's DiligenceExchange platform, working with both investors and asset managers. DiligenceExchange ("DXC") offers an industry-standard approach to the collection of verified due diligence data which, in turn, powers Castle Hall's innovative DiligenceExchange benchmarks.

"I'm extremely excited to join the Castle Hall team and contribute to the growth of DiligenceExchange," said Knab. "DXC helps the industry in two ways. First, data gathering has become a true bottleneck, as asset managers respond to numerous data requests asking overlapping questions in slightly different formats. DXC standardizes data sets, which are then subject to Castle Hall's independent 'trust but verify' checks to protect against fraud.

"Second, standardization of data allows Castle Hall to calculate DiligenceExchange benchmarks, delivering long-overdue transparency to the industry. The due diligence process is much more efficient when it is supported by evidenced data around, for example, how frequently do asset managers form a valuation committee, appoint independent members to a fund board, or how often investors will see asset managers employing multiple family members".

"Matthias is one of the alternative investment industry's most well-known and respected professionals," said Chris Addy, Castle Hall's CEO. "We are delighted to have his advice available to Castle Hall as we continue to expand DiligenceExchange, the heart of our fintech solution to due diligence."

About Castle Hall

Castle Hall Diligence helps investors worldwide manage the operational, ESG, cyber and investment risks of asset managers. Castle Hall's core competitive advantage is DiligenceHub, the firm's proprietary online diligence application, which has helped clients review diligence across several thousand fund entities. More information is available at www.castlehalldiligence.com.

About Opalesque

Founded in 2003, Opalesque is the world's first digital newsletter focusing on hedge funds and alternative investments. With a team of researchers and contributors, Opalesque to date has researched over 3,000 funds and delivered more than 400,000 articles as the leading news and research portal for alternative investments. Matthias is also the publisher of Horizons: Family Office & Investor Magazine, the world's largest quality family office & investor magazine and producer of Opalesque.TV, the first dedicated video channel on alternative investments with over 2 million views.

Contact:

Emily Boone (x431)

Stephen McKinlay (x501)

+1 450 465 8880

solutions@castlehalldiligence.com

Related Images











Image 1: Castle Hall Logo





Castle Hall Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment