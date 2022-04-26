Jaimi St. John Joins Nextbite As Vp Of Food Experience

LOS ANGELES and DENVER, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite, a leader and innovator in virtual restaurants, today announced that Jaimi St. John has joined the company as Vice President of Food Experience. A classically-trained chef with extensive operations and marketing experience at Chipotle and Panera, she will lead the culinary strategic vision for Nextbite, partnering with brand development to create new delivery-only menus.



Prior to joining Nextbite, she was Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Everytable, focused on creating nutritious and affordable food for underserved communities. Prior to that, she served as Director of Innovation and Growth for Panera Bread and as Culinary Marketing Manager and Culinary Program Manager at Chipotle.

"Jaimi's a proven innovator who knows how to design profitable delivery brands for large, complex organizations. She's the ideal person to lead our culinary efforts,” said Alex Canter, CEO and co-founder of Nextbite.

According to Jaimi St. John, “I am passionate about creating and operationalizing crave-able new menus that maximize profitability. Nextbite is the perfect fit, as it offers the opportunity to help restaurants succeed through delicious and executable innovation at scale.”

An expert in sustainable food systems, St. John teaches courses in Food Systems and Innovation for the Culinary Institute of America’s Master’s in Food Business program.

She is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and holds a Master’s degree in Food Systems from New York University.

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus , using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

