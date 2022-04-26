Royal Biologics Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of Advanced-Cell™, an Advanced Bone Grafting and Fusion Convenience Kit

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Biologics (Hackensack, NJ), a company specializing in Advanced Cellular & Autologous Technologies for Enhanced Healing, today announced the U.S. commercial launch of Advanced - Cell™, an advanced fusion bone grafting system for use in orthopedics. Advanced - Cell™ combines multiple autologous and advanced bone grafting technologies all in one convenience kit. Advanced - Cell™ provides users with the ability to provide an optimal live cellular grafting option, combined with next-generation bone grafting technology to deliver point of care in a low cost bundle option. Operating room times, supply chains and cost savings are now streamlined when providing multiple advanced grafting options in one conveniently packaged kit.

Advanced - Cell™ offers three different technologies that promote and support the key components for bone fusion and enhanced autologous healing.

Maxx™-Cell has created a new gold standard in bone marrow aspiration therapy for various uses in orthopedics, sports medicine and pain management. Deliver the highest, most pure enriched form of bone marrow aspirate without the need for centrifugation. Maximize cell count yields and CFU's while minimizing peripheral blood dilution. Stem cells and Mesenchymal cells are now easily and effectively obtained with this breakthrough device. Data supports that obtaining fresh aspirate collections from multiple locations inside of bone provides optimal colony-forming unit samples. Maxx™-Cell combined with various bone grafting options creates an advanced live cellular graft to be used point of care in multiple specialty settings.

Bio-Reign™ Bioactive Matrix is a next-generation, advanced synthetic osteoconductive porous implant that supports an ideal environment for bone growth. Bio-Reign™ provides an optimal trio blend of components that include bioactive glass, carbon apatite anorganic bone mineral and type 1 collagen. This unique particle blend provides a superior bone graft substitute option for orthopedic fusion procedures.

Royal Autograft Harvesting System - Adding additional gold standard autograft technology, the autograft harvesting system provides an optimal 8 gauge trephine to provide users the ability percutaneously harvest cancellous bone, point of care. Harvesting intact bone cores exploits the biology of normal fracture healing versus incorporation of non-vascularized grafts.

"We are very excited to launch Advanced-Cell™ to our market-leading portfolio of Advanced Cellular Technologies & Enhancing Autologous Healing options in the U.S.," says Salvatore Leo CEO and founder of Royal Biologics. "Advanced-Cell™ provides multiple bone grafting and enhanced autologous healing options for point of care use in orthopedics. Additionally, by bundling these three technologies into one convenience kit, we can help streamline supply chain disruptions, reduce time in the operating rooms and provide increased value in a low-cost option product matrix. With increased lead times in supply chains and shortages in global resources, we see a tremendous value in offering a product with multiple grafting options, all in one kit and point of care."

Advanced-Cell™ is the latest addition to Royal Biologics market-leading portfolio of Advanced Cellular Technologies & Enhanced Autologous Healing solutions. Royal Biologics will be exhibiting at the upcoming International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) annual conference at the Atlantis hotel in the Bahamas, June 1-4, 2022. Please visit www.royalbiologics.com to explore Royal's market leading portfolio of solutions for orthopedics and regenerative medicine. For press related or distribution inquiries and opportunities please contact support@royalbiologics.com.

