Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')
26 April 2022
PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 26 April 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 2,267,533 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 46.9 pence per share.
The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 518,610,023 Ordinary 0.1p Shares.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 4511 8657
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53