Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')

26 April 2022

PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 26 April 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 2,267,533 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 46.9 pence per share.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 518,610,023 Ordinary 0.1p Shares.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 4511 8657

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53