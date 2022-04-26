Proven Training Solutions Offers Management and Human Resources Training Virtually Online For Customers

Clover, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover, South Carolina -

Proven Training Solutions, a company based in South Carolina, that has been successfully delivering management and employee training since 1987, has now successfully integrated and are offering their training programs virtually online for both new and current customers. They provide different kinds of training programs, such as: sensitivity training; human resources training; change management training; project management training; customer service training; management training; performance management training; and managing offsite and remote employees.

They want to point out that their approach to sensitivity training for managers is quite different from that of other training providers. Rather than providing just a legally centric discrimination prevention course, they actually determine and address the causes of harassing, insensitive and disrespectful behavior. Their philosophy is that the large majority of people don’t actually come to work intending to be disrespectful, insensitive, or harassing. In some instances, the work environment has become too comfortable or casual such that the distinction between what is personal and professional has become blurred with the result that some people may say something that they shouldn’t have. Thus, they work with the learners to allow them to be aware of their communication and behavior styles and better understand how their actions or words may be perceived or misunderstood by others.

Meanwhile, in their management training courses, they focus on various aspects of management. These include: management skills for supervisors; effectively managing a multi-generational workforce; conflict management techniques for managers; leadership skills for managers; leading with emotional intelligence; effective delegation skills; and management skills for technical professionals. More about this can be gleaned from https://www.proven-training-solutions.com/management-training/.

Supervisors need to be trained in having management skills because newly promoted supervisors while having received job skill training, they haven’t actually received management training. This is also important because new supervisors will need to earn the trust and respect of their subordinates. They will also need to be more confident and assertive when addressing performance issues, and they have to be more effective when coaching and counselling employees. Unfortunately, most management training fail to take into account a multigenerational workforce.

Managers will also need to be trained in how to effectively manage a multi-generational workforce because differences in generational work ethics can result in disagreements and conflict. It is important to note that what motivates one generation doesn’t actually work with the other generations, and communication styles will differ between different generations.

Managers will also need to learn about conflict management techniques because new supervisors tend to put off addressing and dealing with problems because they don’t have management training. Unfortunately, infighting and backbiting within a department can affect performance and quality. And people tend to reject new ways and directions, which makes the tasks of new managers and supervisions more difficult.

And managers and supervisors will also need management training. This is important because oftentimes they are not assertive enough when dealing with employee problems. Managers tend to do too much individually and fail to delegate responsibility. And managers often feel inadequate and ineffective in motivating and leading their employees.

Proven Training Solutions also provides human resources training programs that focus on various aspects of human resources management. These include: successful behavioral interviewing; interviewing and hiring top performers; developing and delivering high impact training; manager’s guide to employment law; running more effective meetings; improving communication and teamwork; assertive skills training; presentation skills with power and impact; effective business writing; taking charge of one’s career; and how to manage and control stress. More about this can be gleaned from https://www.proven-training-solutions.com/human-resources-training/.

Proven Training Solutions is a full-line onsite and webinar training company with 30 years of experience in designing and providing more than 3,000 successful training engagements in all 50 US states, and in UK, Ireland, and Canada. Their common-sensed strategy has made them a leader in the US in sensitivity, anti-bullying and harassment prevention training. They have been providing management and employment training successfully since 1987.

Those who are interested in knowing more about the management and employee training programs offered by Proven Training Solutions can check out their website, or contact them on the phone or through email.

###

For more information about Proven Training Solutions, contact the company here:



Proven Training Solutions

Bill Walsh

800-403-5456

info@proven-training-solutions.com

Clover, SC 29710