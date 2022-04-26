Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Lakeview Estates Community in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Toll Brothers at Lakeview Estates, a luxury single-family new home community in Lehi, Utah. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center located at 1272 West Summer View Drive in Lehi.

Toll Brothers at Lakeview Estates is an exclusive neighborhood in the Traverse Mountain master-planned new home community offering a collection of one- and two-story single-family homes priced from $1.2 million. Home designs feature open floor plans, home offices, versatile lofts, unfinished/finished basements, 3-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living. Homeowners will enjoy the Traverse Mountain master plan amenities, plus a convenient location near I-15 Highway, Timpanogos Highway, employment centers, desirable shopping, and beautiful nearby recreation.

“This community truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury brand and the stunning locations we are known for,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Utah and Arizona. “With our most popular features already included and unrivaled interior design options available through our Toll Brothers Design Studio, we continue to offer our customers the best in luxury living and in the most desirable neighborhoods.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio located in Salt Lake City. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows buyers to browse through a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home. Toll Brothers communities offer included features that other builders consider upgrades, such as dramatic 10-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens with granite or quartz countertops and 42” cabinets, rich hardwood flooring, Kohler plumbing fixtures, and more.

The professionally decorated and fully furnished model homes are currently under construction and anticipated to open in summer 2023. For more information on Toll Brothers at Lakeview Estates and Toll Brothers communities throughout Utah, call (800) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/UT.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

