Afinety Named #3 on ChannelE2E Top Legal MSPs, with an overall rank of #34 among Top 100Vertical Market MSPs: 2022 Edition

Seventh-Annual List Reveals Leading MSPs



In Healthcare, Legal, Government, Financial Services & More

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afinety, an industry-aligned cloud solutions provider focused on serving law firms, ranks #3 among legally focused MSPs and #34 among the world’s’ Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for 2022, according to ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.

The annual list and research identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets. Moreover, the research affirms that vertical market MSPs have vastly expanded their managed security capabilities.

This year’s research revealed several key MSP business, security and market trends. Key takeaways include:

Surging MSP Revenues: Honorees generated a combined $3.05 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2021, up 42% from $2.14 billion million in 2020. The surge involved extremely strong MSP merger and acquisition (M&A) activity; accelerated demand for cloud & cybersecurity services; and successful MSP pivots amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Honorees generated a combined $3.05 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2021, up 42% from $2.14 billion million in 2020. The surge involved extremely strong MSP merger and acquisition (M&A) activity; accelerated demand for cloud & cybersecurity services; and successful MSP pivots amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic. Key Verticals: The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on healthcare and manufacturing, with continued strong interest in financial services, legal and government opportunities.

The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on healthcare and manufacturing, with continued strong interest in financial services, legal and government opportunities. Managed Security Services: All of the honorees offer some form of managed security services – particularly backup and disaster recovery (96%), endpoint detection & response (EDR, 88%) and managed detection and response (MDR), 82%). Moreover, the MSPs increasingly focus on emerging areas such as Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM, 49%) and eXtended Detection and Response (XDR, 38%).

All of the honorees offer some form of managed security services – particularly backup and disaster recovery (96%), endpoint detection & response (EDR, 88%) and managed detection and response (MDR), 82%). Moreover, the MSPs increasingly focus on emerging areas such as Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM, 49%) and eXtended Detection and Response (XDR, 38%). End-Customer Reach: The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 6.1 million users across their customer sites as of 2021, up from 3.1 million in 2020.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 6.1 million users across their customer sites as of 2021, up from 3.1 million in 2020. Top 10 Strategic Technology Partners: MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (46%), ConnectWise (18%), Datto (18%), Cisco Systems (15%), Dell Technologies (14%), Ingram Micro (13%), Amazon Web Services (10%), SentinelOne (10%), Fortinet (9%) & Tech Data (7%).



“We are humbled to be ranked third among all MSPs that service the legal market,” said Ed Grubb, VP of Legal Services at Afinety. “Today, as law firms increasingly seek to modernize aging infrastructure, they’re also looking for a partner that puts attorney and staff experiences first. By drawing on the more than thirty years we’ve served the legal community, as well as our partnerships, technical expertise, and enterprise-class service delivery, we can architect the digital technology foundation law firms need. This recognition validates our continued commitment to providing the unparalleled service that our clients have come to expect.”

Designed to modernize and transform our clients’ technology infrastructure for the modern workplace, the Afinety Cloud Platform provides clients the flexibility to prioritize agility, security, and costs based on their business concerns and priorities. By drawing on Afinety’s deep bench of cloud, legal application, security, and infrastructure experts, clients gain a technology foundation (offered on both Amazon Web Services and private cloud infrastructure) that is designed to maximize productivity and increase efficiency all while delivering a high-performance and superior personalized client experience.

While modernization as a component of digital transformation is one driving factor for change, Afinety has also spent the past year investing in security personnel, next-generation tools, and services to provide clients not only with better baseline protection, but also ways to significantly improve a law firm’s own security posture. By offering both security and cloud services in a cohesive solution, Afinety provides law firms with an opportunity to advance their business while better protecting their clients’ data.

“ChannelE2E and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Afinety on this honor,” said Amy Katz, executive VP and general manager of ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “Businesses worldwide increasingly outsource their most critical security, business automation and IT management requirements to the world’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs.”

The ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research are overseen by Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri), executive VP and editorial director of ChannelE2E. Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.channelE2E.com/top100

About Afinety

For more than 30 years, Afinety, (https://afinety.com/) has partnered with law firms to help them drive profitability and growth through smart technology decisions.

With Afinety’s managed cloud and IT services, clients can securely access critical applications and cloud-based services from any location, increasing agility and productivity, while also gaining a technology foundation that can support strategic firm direction. Afinety couples deep private and public cloud expertise with our legal application expertise as part of a comprehensive IT-as-a-Service solutions portfolio.

As part of our partnership with law firm clients, we remove the complexities of the underlying technology to help clients get back to what matters most: driving growth and productivity as part of running a higher performing business.

About ChannelE2E

ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com), a CyberRisk Alliance resource, is the leading digital destination for MSPs, IT service providers, channel partners and strategic investors seeking to maximize their business valuations, mitigate business risk and maximize security -- from Entrepreneur to Exit.

About Cyber Risk Alliance



CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, our research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and now Identiverse, ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert.

Media contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing, Inc.

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753