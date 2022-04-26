Netgain Technology Named #54 on ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: 2022 Edition

Seventh-Annual List Reveals Leading MSPs



In Healthcare, Legal, Government, Financial Services & More

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netgain Technology LLC, an industry-aligned cloud solutions provider focused on serving CPA firms and healthcare organizations, ranks #54 among the world’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for 2022, according to ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.

The annual list and research identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets. Moreover, the research affirms that vertical market MSPs have vastly expanded their managed security capabilities.

This year’s research revealed several key MSP business, security and market trends. Key takeaways include:

Surging MSP Revenues: Honorees generated a combined $3.05 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2021, up 42% from $2.14 billion million in 2020. The surge involved extremely strong MSP merger and acquisition (M&A) activity; accelerated demand for cloud & cybersecurity services; and successful MSP pivots amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Honorees generated a combined $3.05 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2021, up 42% from $2.14 billion million in 2020. The surge involved extremely strong MSP merger and acquisition (M&A) activity; accelerated demand for cloud & cybersecurity services; and successful MSP pivots amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic. Key Verticals: The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on healthcare and manufacturing, with continued strong interest in financial services, legal and government opportunities.

The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on healthcare and manufacturing, with continued strong interest in financial services, legal and government opportunities. Managed Security Services: All of the honorees offer some form of managed security services – particularly backup and disaster recovery (96%), endpoint detection & response (EDR, 88%) and managed detection and response (MDR), 82%). Moreover, the MSPs increasingly focus on emerging areas such as Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM, 49%) and eXtended Detection and Response (XDR, 38%).

All of the honorees offer some form of managed security services – particularly backup and disaster recovery (96%), endpoint detection & response (EDR, 88%) and managed detection and response (MDR), 82%). Moreover, the MSPs increasingly focus on emerging areas such as Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM, 49%) and eXtended Detection and Response (XDR, 38%). End-Customer Reach: The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 6.1 million users across their customer sites as of 2021, up from 3.1 million in 2020.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 6.1 million users across their customer sites as of 2021, up from 3.1 million in 2020. Top 10 Strategic Technology Partners: MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (46%), ConnectWise (18%), Datto (18%), Cisco Systems (15%), Dell Technologies (14%), Ingram Micro (13%), Amazon Web Services (10%), SentinelOne (10%), Fortinet (9%) & Tech Data (7%).



“We’re honored that our extensive commitment to servicing CPA firms and healthcare providers over the past two decades has resulted in Netgain being ranked #54 among the top vertical market MSPs in cloud and managed services,” said Sumeet Sabharwal, CEO of Netgain Technology. “As a partner to our clients, we work with them to shape, optimize, and execute a digital technology roadmap that unlocks the full potential of a modernized, secure, and automated workplace and puts employees at the center. This recognition is a validation of the depth and breadth of our value proposition that combines critical industry expertise and partnerships, deep technical skills, and a proven enterprise-grade delivery model.”

Netgain’s strong alignment with Microsoft’s vision of the modern workplace ensures that clients benefit from a transformational, modern, and secure technology infrastructure that CPA firms and healthcare organizations need to remain agile in the face of increasing market pressures and acute talent crunch. The Netgain Cloud Platform leverages Microsoft’s Modern Workplace framework to deliver a high-performance, hybrid-optimized, and fully managed cloud-based workspace that seamlessly integrates key business applications, productivity and collaborations tools, with strong security controls.

“ChannelE2E and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Netgain Technology on this honor,” said Amy Katz, executive VP and general manager of ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “Businesses worldwide increasingly outsource their most critical security, business automation and IT management requirements to the world’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs.”

The ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research are overseen by Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri), executive VP and editorial director of ChannelE2E. Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.channelE2E.com/top100

About Netgain Technology LLC

Netgain (www.netgaincloud.com) provides managed cloud and IT services to mid-market firms in the Healthcare and CPA industries. Netgain couples deep private and public cloud expertise with industry-specific application expertise as part of its comprehensive IT-as-a-Service solutions portfolio. Netgain partners with businesses to accelerate IT transformation, enhance security and resiliency, and elevate the end-client experience. Most importantly, Netgain removes the complexities of the underlying technology to help clients get back to what matters most: driving growth and productivity as part of running a higher performing business.

About ChannelE2E

ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com), a CyberRisk Alliance resource, is the leading digital destination for MSPs, IT service providers, channel partners and strategic investors seeking to maximize their business valuations, mitigate business risk and maximize security -- from Entrepreneur to Exit.

About Cyber Risk Alliance



CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, our research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and now Identiverse, ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing, Inc.

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753