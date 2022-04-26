Veritex Community Bank Expands Houston Banking Team

HOUSTON, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( www.veritexbank.com ) Veritex Community Bank, a Texas headquartered bank specializing in providing depository and credit services to small to mid-sized businesses, has appointed William Ray Jr as EVP and managing director for middle-market banking, Brent Reed as EVP director of commercial real estate, and Will Richardson as EVP for private banking. All three individuals are joining from Bank of Houston, where they held senior-level positions.



Ray joins the company with more than 18 years of banking experience and a robust background in building and managing banking teams focused on core C&I banking in the Houston area. Notably, Ray spent 14 years at Amegy Bank as a commercial banking manager in Houston.

“Given the recent merger disruptions in the Houston market and the strong base of locally owned commercial businesses, there is a true need for a bank that provides relationship-based solutions to middle-market companies. Hiring an experienced leader like William (Ray) to lead this segment is a natural evolution for Veritex Bank in our mission to become the premier Texas banking franchise,” said Jon Heine, Veritex Community Bank Houston market president.

Reed, a Houston native, also brings 18 years of banking experience, providing financing solutions to commercial real estate (CRE) clients. CRE continues to be a core strategy at Veritex Bank representing approximately 45% of the Bank’s total loan portfolio.

“We are excited to add more strength to this already well-established line of business at Veritex Bank,” Heine said. “Brent’s (Reed) reputation and experience in handling sophisticated credit financings across a myriad of CRE product types will keep Veritex Bank well positioned in the market for many years to come.”

In addition, Richardson, also a native Houstonian, has joined as the EVP for Private Banking. With tenures at Bank of Houston and Frost Bank, Richardson brings a unique skillset of providing services to local professionals and executives.

“Our Private Banking group has experienced incredible growth over the past two years. Will’s (Richardson) commitment to the community and specialization in the attorney and professional services field creates another avenue for growth within this vertical at Veritex Bank.” Heine said.

“Veritex Bank has been known for attracting the best talent in the industry, and, once again, we are adding new team members that will make meaningful contributions to Veritex Bank.” Chairman and CEO of Veritex Community Bank Malcom Holland said.

Since Veritex Community Bank committed to the growth of the Houston market in 2019, it has added a private banking department, relocated its Houston headquarters to Village Towers, and committed to sponsoring the Texas Southern University commercial banking program. For more information on other career opportunities or the Veritex college internship program, visit www.veritexbank.com .

About Veritex Bank

Veritex Community Bank is a mid-sized community bank serving its customers with a full suite of banking products and services. The bank has convenient branch locations in Houston, Fort Worth, and Dallas, Texas, with total assets of more than $8 billion. The bank, headquartered in Dallas, specializes in providing depository and credit services to small- to mid-size businesses, which have been largely neglected by national banks. The name “Veritex” is derived from the Latin word “veritas,” meaning truth, and “Texas.”