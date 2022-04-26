Beyondo Simplifies Community Engagement for Soccer Games Through Mobile Devices

San Mateo, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Beyondo Media announces the release of its new app Beyondo, giving mobile users the ability to record and share amateur and semi-pro sports games and clips like a pro, without the need for complex editing software. Users can simply record the action and highlight key moments with the press of a button, then upload the data directly to the cloud. From there, it can then be shared with friends, families and the next generation of sports fans. Beyondo is available now at no cost.

Beyondo is currently geared specifically for soccer, although additional sports will be available to app holders at no cost in the near future.

“Sports are universal, and with Beyondo we want to bring players and enthusiasts together in a global community, where athletes and fans can support and encourage each other,” said Tetsuo Okuda, co-founder and CEO of Beyondo Media, “Our motto is ‘be who you are and do what you love.’”

Through the Beyondo app, users will have access to several preloaded tags designed to highlight specific moments in a game. The options range from goals to fouls to substitutions and everything in between, and users can also create their own custom tags, which can be shared with other Beyondo users. With the press of a button, the selected tag will isolate the current clip, giving users the ability to share an amazing goal alongside a hard-fought strip of the ball directly to social media, or save it to the user’s account to build a growing profile.

Along with capturing the action, Beyondo also includes the ability to create both team and individual player profiles in the cloud. Users can simply go through the in-app menus and create a new team page, complete with details and full rosters. Clips can then be added with viewing permissions set by the profile owner, giving coaches the ability to analyze the highs and lows of the game, while fans can catch the top highlights. Individual player profiles can also be created to offer a place for families and friends to catch special moments, and give promising young athletes a place to build their reputation.

The Beyondo app is available now for download in the Apple App Store, for use on iPhone and iPad devices. Announcements on additional platforms will be made soon. Registered users will instantly have access to up to 10 hours of cloud video storage at no cost; additional storage is available to purchase.

Beyondo Media wants to change the way youth and amateur sports are viewed and shared around the world. Our aim is to bring together a global community of teams, athletes and fans so that they can support and encourage each other in their personal sports journey.

