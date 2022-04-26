Vitamin D Testing Market Size Worth USD 963.6 Million By 2027 at 6.1% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitamin D Testing Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Vitamin D Testing Market Information by Product, Test Type, Application, End User and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market for vitamin D testing is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR of over 6.1% over the forecasted timeframe. The report further suggests that the market will acquire a size of over USD 963.6 million by the end of 2027.

Market Scope:

The absorption of calcium in the metabolic system is maintained by vitamin D. It helps optimize phosphate and calcium levels in the blood. Furthermore, a normal level of vitamins in the human body helps bone mineralization prevent conditions such as involuntary contraction of muscles. Moreover, pregnant women with vitamin D deficiency can face preterm birth and diabetes. The increasing number of patients with vitamin D deficiency is likely to enhance the growth of the vitamin D testing market.

Competitive Analysis

The global market for vitamin D testing has prominent players such as:

Siemens Corporation (Germany)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Tosoh Bioscience (Japan)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Beckman Coulter (US)

Maccura (China)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy)

Mindray (China)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for vitamin D testing has registered a remarkable rise in the growth rate in eth last few years. The market's growth is mainly credited to the growth in the number of clinical trials across the globe. The growing awareness regarding the importance of vitamin D is another crucial parameter boosting the market's growth. Furthermore, the growing government initiatives to support research & development activities are projected to catalyze the market's growth over the coming years. IN Addition, the factors such as the high prevalence of vitamin D deficiency and collaboration with government agencies for diagnosis of deficiency are projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the players worldwide.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the unfavorable reimbursement situation discouraging adherence to testing may impede the growth of the vitamin D testing market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the majority of the market sectors across the globe. But vitamin D testing market had the exact opposite effect. Vitamin D does not offer prevention against the COVID-19 infection, but it enhances immunity. The growing prevalence of COVID-19 is anticipated to boost the growth of the vitamin D market. Pharmaceutical companies are presently operating on analyzing the connection of levels of Vitamin D in blood with the sternness of COVID-19 outcomes. Furthermore, the increase in the awareness of the importance of immunity needed to fight infections has intensified the demand for the market worldwide. In Addition, the work from home regulations across various countries worldwide is likely to boost the number of individuals unable to access sunlight for an adequate amount of time.

Segment Analysis

The global market for vitamin D testing has been fragmented into various segments based on end-user, product, test type, application, and region.

Based on product, the global market for vitamin D testing is divided into instruments, reagents, and kits. Kits are used to examine vitamin D levels in a specimen collected from a patient or a healthy individual. Delivery of shorter reversal time and superior sensitivity are primary characteristics that manufacturers merged in developing novel kits. Reagents comprising crowding and dissociation agents and calibrators are mandatory for vitamin D testing. The reagents, at present under development, are gradually incorporating nanoparticle-based liquid-stable assays for vitamin D testing.

Based on test type, the global market for vitamin D testing is split into 1,25-dihydroxy vitamin D tests and 25-hydroxy vitamin D tests. Among all, 25-hydroxyvitamin vitamin D deficiency is the most common one and is abbreviated as 25(OH)D.

The global vitamin D testing market is fragmented into research testing and clinical testing based on application. Vitamin D testing is crucial in understanding the prognosis of conditions in patients experiencing osteomalacia and rickets. Furthermore, the symptoms and signs of poor bone health, chronic metabolic diseases, and symptoms of diabetes.

The global vitamin D market is split into home care settings, hospitals & clinics, and diagnostics laboratories based on end-users. Among all, the diagnostic laboratories segment is projected to account for the highest revenue share in the global market over the assessment timeframe.

Regional Analysis

The global market for vitamin D testing is studied across five major regions, including Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The MRFR analysis suggests that the North American region held the top position in the global market for vitamin D testing in 2020. The market's growth is mainly credited to the well-established healthcare system across the region. Furthermore, the factors such as a high level of awareness regarding testing and the high adoption rate of medical screening across the region are also projected to boost the demand for vitamin D testing across the region over the coming years. In addition, the presence of major market players and their contribution through product launches, acquisitions, and mergers also boosts market growth.

The vitamin D testing market for the European region is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the assessment era. The market's growth is credited to the factors such as the presence of key market players, an increasing number of clinical trials, rising R&D expenditure by government institutes, and the increasing geriatric population across the region.

The Asia-Pacific regional vitamin D testing market will witness the maximum growth over the assessment timeframe. The regional market's growth is credited to the growing awareness among healthcare professionals, the increasing demand for testing, the increasing number of awareness campaigns, significant investments by key market players, and government support for research studies.

