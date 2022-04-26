Hundreds of U.S. Nonprofits and Charities Applaud Nonprofit Sector Strength and Partnership Act of 2022

Washington, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Sector joins more than 500 nonprofit organizations in every state and Washington, D.C. in supporting today’s introduction of the Nonprofit Sector Strength and Partnership Act of 2022 in the U.S. House of Representatives. The legislation will increase collaboration between federal officials and nonprofits to better serve the sector and communities year-round, especially during emergencies.

The bill – introduced by Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN) and Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) – establishes a formal relationship for new ongoing collaboration between the U.S. government and the nonprofit and charitable sector. This partnership will better enable the nation’s nonprofits to serve people in need and build stronger, healthier communities for the future.

“We’re grateful for the vision and leadership of Representatives Betty McCollum and Fred Upton in introducing this bill, and we look forward to rallying behind them in the days and weeks to come. The Nonprofit Sector Strength and Partnership Act of 2022 will enable our nation’s nonprofits and the more than 12 million workers that our sector employs to do more of what they do best: helping people through service, charity, and compassion so that all people can thrive,” said Daniel J. Cardinali, President and CEO of Independent Sector. “This bill addresses a long-standing need for structures and policies that allow our nation’s nonprofits to share regular feedback and advice to the federal government during policymaking. It’s an immense step for nonprofits, the nation, and our communities.”

Specifically, the Nonprofit Sector Strength and Partnership Act of 2022 would create structures that:

establish an interagency council for federal agencies to coordinate their work with the nonprofit sector;

institute a federal advisory board of nonprofit leaders; and

secure a formal place for nonprofit expertise and input in the White House.

It also would strengthen the nonprofit sector’s relationship with government and community by implementing policies that:

provide regular employment data on the nonprofit sector, the same as for-profit industries;

direct the creation of a voluntary streamlined charitable registration system across states; and

create a commission on grant reform with strong representation from the nonprofit sector.

Bill supporters include 76 national organizations, as well as nonprofits of all sizes that have endorsed it in every state and Washington, D.C. U.S. nonprofits are the third-largest employer of the private workforce. The nonprofit sector – which represents 5.6% of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – has more than 12 million employees, 20 million board members, at least 63 million volunteers, and 170 million donors.

A copy of the legislation is available, as is a list of endorsements categorized by name of nonprofit and state, and more general information about the bill. Nonprofits that want to support the Nonprofit Sector Strength and Partnership Act of 2022 can do so by filling out this form.

About the Nonprofit Sector Strength and Partnership Act of 2022

The legislation prioritizes the needs and expertise of nonprofits and their communities, implementing better policy solutions at the highest levels of government. Establishing a “seat at the table,” increasing access to national service, and reducing the burden of fundraising and grants procedures will facilitate more efficient collaboration for stronger, more equitable communities.

Independent Sector is the only national membership organization that brings together a diverse community of changemakers at nonprofits, foundations, and corporate giving programs working to ensure all people in the United States thrive. Learn more at independentsector.org.

