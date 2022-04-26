Avid Introduces New Pro Tools Subscription Offerings that Empower Music Creators at Every Level of Experience

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID) today announced that its award-winning audio production software Pro Tools® is now available to every segment of the music industry with three subscription-only offerings starting at $9.99/month: Pro Tools Artist™ for aspiring music creators, Pro Tools Studio ™ for serious audio engineers and music producers, and Pro Tools Flex ™, a subscription bundle for professional audio post and music facilities. These products build on the current Pro Tools product lineup with significant new capabilities and content, including new virtual instruments and strategic partner solutions. All current Pro Tools and Pro Tools Ultimate™ customers with active plans will enjoy the software enhancements introduced with these new products, helping them continue to create the world’s most loved music, movies and other content.



Pro Tools Artist ($99 annual or $9.99 monthly subscription) is a brand-new offering specifically designed for the millions of next-gen music creators looking to produce great songs, and includes everything needed to make beats, write, record, and mix studio-quality music. And as the Pro Tools session format is the industry’s universal language, they can take their project to any producer or studio around the world to collaborate and take their music to the next level. With thousands of inspiring instrument sounds and loops, and over 100 included plugins, as well as easy-to-use MIDI tools and the industry’s most powerful editing and mixing workflows, aspiring music creators now have a professional yet affordable solution to create any style of music.

Pro Tools Studio ($299 annual or $39.99 monthly subscription) enables serious music creators, producers and engineers to easily create large projects. Pro Tools Studio builds on the current Pro Tools offering with numerous enhancements like increased track counts, surround and support for Dolby Atmos® mixing and advanced automation features (both previously only available in Pro Tools Ultimate), and more. Current Pro Tools subscribers and perpetual license customers with active plans will automatically transition to Pro Tools Studio and receive all of the software enhancements, enabling them to create spatial mixes and bigger productions than ever before.

Pro Tools Flex ($999 annual or $99.99 monthly subscription) is Avid’s solution for high-end music professionals, as well as audio post and music facilities, requiring the full power and advanced workflows of Pro Tools to tackle the most challenging and complex projects. Pro Tools Flex is a subscription bundle that includes an enhanced version of Pro Tools Ultimate software, plus additional content and third-party software, to deliver an unprecedented level of performance. Active Pro Tools Ultimate subscribers will receive the full Pro Tools Flex subscription bundle, including the latest version of Pro Tools Ultimate, while Pro Tools Ultimate perpetual license customers with active plans will receive the Pro Tools Ultimate software enhancements.

“Pro Tools is one of the world’s most widely-used and awarded audio-production software tools and Avid's goal is to make it more accessible to a broader community of music creators,” said Francois Quereuil, Vice President, Product Management for Audio and Music Solutions, Avid. “The new pricing for Pro Tools gives creators at every level, whether they’re working in music creation or audio post production, the ability to deliver their best possible sound no matter where they’re at in their career.”

New Virtual Instruments

Along with the three new Pro Tools software offerings, Avid is introducing two new virtual instruments, Pro Tools | GrooveCell ™ and Pro Tools | SynthCell ™, as well including bundled content from strategic partner SoundFlow, to enhance workflows ranging from beat and music creation to advanced editing workflows and spatial mixing and monitoring.

Pro Tools | GrooveCell is a virtual drum machine and sequencer for Pro Tools that makes it easy to create intricate beats and drum patterns, while Pro Tools | SynthCell is a virtual synth that delivers dynamic polyphonic synthesis in an easy-to-use, yet powerful instrument. Both virtual instruments come bundled with all three Pro Tools offerings (both subscription and perpetual) which—along with the existing collection of included virtual instruments, sounds, and loops—provide music creators with a comprehensive sonic palette.

SoundFlow Integration

SoundFlow is a state-of-the-art workflow automation platform that enables Pro Tools users to reduce complex, many-step tasks to single keystrokes or presses on a touch surface. SoundFlow Cloud Avid Edition is included with all annual Pro Tools Flex subscriptions, providing access to over 1,600 prebuilt macros and commands for Pro Tools that can be custom assigned and triggered by keyboard shortcuts, MIDI controllers, and HID devices. Whether bouncing stems, navigating plugins in large sessions, or triggering complex workflows, SoundFlow saves users significant time and enables them to stay in their creative flow.

All customers on active subscriptions or perpetual maintenance plans will automatically migrate to the new offerings, including the applicable software enhancements and content:

Pro Tools customers (subscription and perpetual) will receive Pro Tools Studio

Pro Tools Ultimate subscription customers will receive Pro Tools Flex subscription bundle

Pro Tools Ultimate perpetual customers on an active update + support plan will receive Pro Tools Ultimate software



For more information on Pro Tools Artist, Pro Tools Studio and Pro Tools Flex, please visit www.avid.com/pro-tools or register for an upcoming Pro Tools webinar at https://connect.avid.com/Pro_Tools_Lineup_Webinar_Q222.html.

