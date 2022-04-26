Bladder Cancer Detection Kit Market Size Worth USD 322 Million by 2027 at 11.17% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bladder Cancer Detection Kit Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Bladder Cancer Detection Kit Market Information by Sample Kit Technology, End User and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market will reach USD 322.4 million at a CAGR of 11.17% by 2027.

Market Scope:

Bladder cancer is a common type of cancer in which the malignant cells develop in the tissues of the bladder. It often begins in the urothelial cells that line the inside of the bladder as these cells are found in the kidneys and the ureters. Hence, urothelial cancer can occur in the ureters. Various manufacturers provide bladder cancer detection kits worldwide with several products in the R&D phase. When bladder cancer grows into or through the outer sections of the bladder wall, it advances to a higher stage, becomes more advanced, and becomes more difficult to cure. Over time, cancer may migrate outside the bladder and into nearby structures. It has the potential to spread to adjacent lymph nodes or organs.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The contenders in the bladder cancer detection kit market are

Xiamen Biotime Biotechnology (China)

Exact Sciences (U.S.)

Hubei Jinjian Biology (China)

Nanjing Liming Bio-products Co., Ltd (China)

Diagnosis S.A. (Spain)

Abingdon Health (U.K.)

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Ameritek, Inc. (U.S.)

Alfa Scientific Designs (U.S.)

NanoEnTek Inc. (South Korea)

Xiamen Boson Biotech Co., Ltd (China)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Bladder cancer is currently the most prevalent disease in men and the seventeenth most common cancer in women internationally. The demand for bladder cancer detection is growing as the incidence and mortality rate of the disease rise around the world. This boosts investment in non-invasive bladder cancer detection research and development, propelling the bladder cancer detection kit market forward.

Market Restraints:

This product is built on cutting-edge technology, and several other products are currently in the R&D stage. The dissemination of bladder cancer detection kits in emerging economies, particularly in low- and lower-middle-income nations, has been limited due to a lack of awareness and interest in non-invasive bladder cancer screening kits. Although the frequency and population of bladder cancer are increasing in developing nations, the old method of diagnosis is still widely used due to its low cost. As a result, the marketing of approved goods in these countries is limited, thereby limiting the bladder cancer detection kit market's growth.

COVID 19 Analysis

People worldwide have been affected by the pandemic, which has forced the closure of operational facilities all over the world. During the lockdown, the healthcare industry is dealing with several unusual situations. Manufacturing operations were shut down, affecting medical product production as well. The medical product supply chain was also impacted, reducing warehouse inventories of manufactured products. As a result, urologists are advised not to put off investigations, increasing the need for bladder cancer testing kits. During the pandemic, this will fuel the expansion of the bladder cancer testing kit market, which is likely to accelerate during the lockdown.

For instance, The Bladder EpiCheck® test was included in the 2022 European Association of Urology Clinical Guidelines for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, according to Nucleix, a liquid biopsy business transforming cancer therapy detecting the disease sooner (NMIBC). The EAU guidelines are intended to provide realistic advice for the diagnosis and management of NMIBC to aid clinicians in making smart treatment decisions based on scientific evidence. Urinary biomarker test results with high sensitivity and negative predictive values for high-grade illnesses, including a specific reference to Bladder EpiCheck, may substitute and postpone cystoscopies in low- and intermediate-risk NMIBC, reducing the number of cystoscopies in this patient population, according to the EAU guidelines.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

In Situ Fluorescence in urology, hybridization is employed to provide a non-invasive diagnostic solution to replace cystoscopy. This segment is expected to take the lead since it is a unique urine examination technology that uses fluorescent direct-tagged DNA probes to detect genetic abnormalities in urothelial cells detected in the urine.

By End User

Advancements are driving the bladder cancer detection kit market in hospital infrastructure worldwide. The bladder cancer sector is being capitalized on by investors developing cancer detection and treatment hospitals.

Regional Insights

North America majorly drives the bladder cancer detection kit market. Furthermore, the appearance of major players in the region, the accessibility of innovative diagnostic product lines, well-established research organizations involved in product development, and the presence of well-established research groups engaged in product design all contribute to the bladder cancer detection kit market's growth. Recently, Guardant Health, Inc., a leading precision oncology business, published fresh results proving the company's experimental next-generation Guardant SHIELDTM multi-cancer assay's capacity to detect early-stage tumors properly. In a single blood test, this assay will examine nearly 20,000 epigenomic indicators that are useful for detecting various solid cancers. Data from colorectal, lung, pancreatic, and bladder cancers were presented. These cancers alone cause about 200,000 cancer-related deaths in the United States each year.

Furthermore, the blood test successfully identified the cancerous tissues of origin. The major companies are expanding their infrastructure across the region, forming alliances and collaborations, and launching new goods to help their businesses develop. The increased prevalence of bladder cancer among the elderly and an aging population in Asia-Pacific are propelling the bladder cancer detection kit market forward.

