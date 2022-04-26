Heartland Home Services Welcomes Blue Frost Heating & Cooling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Home Services ("Heartland"), the Midwestern leader in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical home services, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Blue Frost Heating & Cooling ("Blue Frost"). They are a leading provider of residential HVAC services in West Chicago and surrounding suburbs. The addition of Blue Frost expands Heartland's reach throughout the Midwest.

Tom Byrne assumed ownership of Blue Frost in 2009. He brought with him a vast amount of experience as an HVAC technician and contractor. With his persistence and commitment for excellence and exceeding industry standards, Byrne built a fantastic reputation in the market. Tom shared the following, "I have been searching for a company like Heartland for some time now; one that has the same values as we do at Blue Frost. I am very excited that the backing of Heartland will give us the ability to grow and take over the suburbs of Chicago."

"Tommy and the Blue Frost team give us an opportunity to expand our footprint in the Chicagoland market, including the western suburbs. We welcome them to the Heartland family of exceptional brands. They have a first-class operation, and with Heartland's shared strength, we will continue to smash their growth goals," added Heartland CEO Bill Viveen.

Blue Frost's leader, Tom Byrne, will stay on along with his capable management team and highly skilled technicians. The business will continue to operate as normal, empowered with the additional resources from Heartland.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Heartland Home Services

Heartland is the leading technology-enabled provider of repair, replacement, and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing and electrical markets in which we operate. The Company operates dozens of brands across seven states, including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The Company collectively serves over 700,000 customers annually with 1,300+ team members through a collection of industry-leading brands that date back to 1904. For media requests/info, please reach out to Leesa Fotis, Heartland Home Services, VP Marketing (leesa@heartlandhsc.com). Visit www.heartlandhsc.com for more information about Heartland Home Service family of brands.

