AFC Gamma, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for May 10, 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) ( “AFC Gamma”) today announced that it plans to report earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.



AFC Gamma will host a conference call at 10:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 to discuss its quarterly financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of AFC Gamma’s website at www.afcgamma.com, or live by calling 1-866-374-5140 (domestic). All callers will need to enter the Conference ID number 56597812 and reference “AFC Gamma Q1 2022 Earnings Call” after being connected with the operator.

The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on the Investor Relations section of AFC Gamma’s website.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma is an institutional lender that provides a range of lending solutions to established operators in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma originates, structures and underwrites senior secured loans and other types of financing to operators in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult-use cannabis. AFC Gamma’s senior management team has over 100 years of combined experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Robyn Tannenbaum

561-510-2293

ir@advancedflowercapital.com

www.afcgamma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mark Sinclair

MATTIO Communications

mark@mattio.com