urban-gro, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on May 10, 2022

LAFAYETTE, Colo., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated architectural, engineering, construction management, and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) market, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after market close on May 10, 2022.



urban-gro’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:30 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Title: urban-gro, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Event Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Time: 5:30 PM ET

Participant Numbers: 877-407-3982 (U.S.), 201-493-6780 (International)

Event Link: https://ir.urban-gro.com/news-events/

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 24, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-512-2921 (U.S.), +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay passcode: 13728791

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is a fully integrated architectural, engineering, construction management, and cultivation systems integration company for indoor commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet across the globe, we design, engineer and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro’s gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations. Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help cultivators gro plants and gro profits.

