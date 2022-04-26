QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $23.6 Million for the First Quarter of 2022

First Quarter 2022 Highlights



Net income of $23.6 million, or $1.49 per diluted share

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $24.4 million, or $1.54 per diluted share

Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) of 3.30% and Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) of 3.50%

Annualized loan and lease growth of 14.6% for the quarter, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans (non-GAAP)

Nonperforming assets improved for the quarter and represented a record low of 0.04% of total assets

Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans/leases of 1.55%

MOLINE, Ill., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $23.6 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.49 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $27.0 million and diluted EPS of $1.71 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2022 were $24.4 million and $1.54, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2021, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $27.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.73. For the first quarter of 2021, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $18.6 million and $1.16, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, $ in millions (except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 Net Income $ 23.6 $ 27.0 $ 18.0 Diluted EPS $ 1.49 $ 1.71 $ 1.12 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 24.4 $ 27.4 $ 18.6 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.54 $ 1.73 $ 1.16

Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-recurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.



“We delivered another solid quarter of net income, driven by exceptional loan growth, an expanding net interest margin, well managed expenses and continued strong credit quality,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Building on the momentum we established last year, we generated robust lending activity again in the first quarter with annualized loan growth of 14.6%.”

“On April 1st, we successfully completed the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc and merged Guaranty Bank into Springfield First Community Bank. We’re eager to continue to grow in the vibrant southwest Missouri region and we look forward to serving our clients and our communities as one bank and one team.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 14.6% for the Quarter, excluding PPP Loans (non-GAAP)

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company’s loans and leases increased $147.7 million to a total of $4.8 billion. Excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), loan and lease growth during the quarter was $169.6 million or 14.6% on an annualized basis, funded by overnight advances and some excess liquidity. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) decreased by $83.3 million during the quarter, driven by typical seasonality with our commercial client base and further rotation from time deposits to interest-bearing demand deposits.

“Our accelerated loan growth in the first quarter was driven by strength in our traditional commercial lending, leasing and Specialty Finance business,” added Helling. “This is a testament to the economic vibrancy in our markets as well as our relationship-based community banking model, emphasizing the importance of strong relationships with new and existing clients. Given our current pipeline, we are now increasing our targeted loan growth to between 10% and 12% for the full year.”

Net Interest Income of $45.7 million

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $45.7 million, compared to $46.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $42.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $48.5 million, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 1.4%, from the prior quarter, entirely due to lower sequential PPP loan forgiveness fees. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $43.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $118 thousand for the first quarter of 2022, up from $88 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021 and down from $504 thousand for the first quarter of 2021.

In the first quarter, NIM was 3.30% and tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) NIM was 3.50%, compared to 3.29% and 3.50% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), which excludes acquisition-related net accretion, was 3.50%, up 0.01% from the prior quarter. The increase in Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP) during the quarter was primarily due to a rotation of excess liquidity into higher average loan/lease balances, which grew $119.4 million. In addition, adjusted NIM also benefited from a decline of 1 basis point in the total cost of interest-bearing funds (due to both mix and rate).

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 NIM 3.30 % 3.29 % 3.26 % NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) * 3.50 % 3.50 % 3.43 % Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) * 3.50 % 3.49 % 3.40 % * See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations





“Excluding the impact of PPP fees, we expanded our NIM during the first quarter by 4 basis points, supported by a favorable mix in our interest earning assets, lower deposit costs and stable loan yields in this highly competitive lending environment,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “With our asset sensitive balance sheet, we expect continued NIM expansion in this rising rate environment.”

Noninterest Income of $15.6 million

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $15.6 million, compared to $23.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $6.6 million decline in capital markets revenue from swap fees due to client project delays caused by ongoing supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures. Wealth management revenue was $4.0 million for the quarter, up slightly from the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Capital markets revenue totaled $6.4 million for the quarter, which was below our guidance due to delays in funding low-income housing tax credit projects,” added Gipple. “Capital markets revenue has averaged approximately $13 million per quarter for the last three years. Given our solid pipeline of transactions, but recognizing the project delays caused by ongoing supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures, we are expecting this source of fee income to be in a range of $13 to $15 million per quarter for the remainder of 2022.”

Noninterest Expenses of $38.3 million

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $38.3 million, including acquisition related costs of $1.9 million, compared to $39.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $37.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. The linked-quarter decrease was due to lower salary and benefits expense of $1.2 million, the result of a decrease in variable compensation related to the lower than expected capital markets production. In addition, lower advertising and marketing expenses were partially offset by higher acquisition costs.

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $2.7 million at the end of the first quarter, an improvement over the fourth quarter of 2021. The ratio of NPAs to total assets improved to 0.04% on March 31, 2022, compared to 0.05% on December 31, 2021, and 0.25% on March 31, 2021. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases decreased to 2.45% and 1.13%, respectively, from 2.47% and 1.14% as of December 31, 2021.

The Company recorded a $2.9 million negative provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to continued strong asset quality and a corresponding reduction in the qualitative factor related to the pandemic. As of March 31, 2022, the ACL on total loans/leases was 1.55%, compared to 1.68% as of December 31, 2021.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.63%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.38% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 9.60%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.77%, 11.46% and 9.87% as of December 31, 2021. The Company’s accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) declined $27.3 million during the first quarter due to a decrease in the value of its available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from sharp increases in interest rates during the quarter. While AOCI and the resumption of the share repurchase program did reduce the Company’s tangible common equity, solid earnings partially offset this impact, which led to a decline of only 1.2% in tangible book value.

The Company temporarily suspended its share repurchase program due to the Guaranty acquisition. The Company resumed its share repurchase program after Guaranty shareholder approval of the merger with the Company and purchased and retired 77,500 shares at an average price of $56.98 per share. The Company has approximately 328,000 shares remaining on its authorized repurchase program.

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;

Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and

Limit annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.



Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, April 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through May 4, 2022. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 3884128. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank on April 1, 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. Including the Guaranty Bank acquisition, the Company now has 40 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $6.2 billion in assets, $4.8 billion in loans and $4.8 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “suggest,” “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.



A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies(including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB; (iv) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; and (xiii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts: Todd A. Gipple Kim K. Garrett President Vice President Chief Operating Officer Corporate Communications Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Manager (309) 743-7745 (319) 743-7006 tgipple@qcrh.com kgarrett@qcrh.com







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 50,540 $ 37,490 $ 57,310 $ 55,598 $ 78,814 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 66,390 87,662 70,826 88,780 55,056 Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 823,311 810,215 828,719 810,445 799,825 Net loans/leases 4,753,082 4,601,411 4,519,060 4,338,811 4,279,220 Intangibles 8,856 9,349 9,857 10,365 10,873 Goodwill 74,066 74,066 74,066 74,066 74,066 Derivatives 107,326 222,220 198,393 193,395 122,668 Other assets 292,248 253,719 256,277 255,952 246,872 Total assets $ 6,175,819 $ 6,096,132 $ 6,014,508 $ 5,827,412 $ 5,667,394 Total deposits $ 4,839,689 $ 4,922,772 $ 4,871,828 $ 4,688,935 $ 4,631,782 Total borrowings 443,270 170,805 183,514 198,908 188,601 Derivatives 116,193 225,135 201,450 196,092 125,863 Other liabilities 108,743 100,410 107,902 113,001 112,429 Total stockholders' equity 667,924 677,010 649,814 630,476 608,719 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,175,819 $ 6,096,132 $ 6,014,508 $ 5,827,412 $ 5,667,394 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 263,441 $ 248,483 $ 175,155 $ 182,882 $ 168,842 Commercial and industrial - other 1,374,221 1,346,602 1,465,580 1,505,384 1,616,144 Total commercial and industrial 1,637,662 1,595,085 1,640,735 1,688,266 1,784,986 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 439,257 421,701 434,014 427,734 461,272 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 679,898 646,500 644,850 618,879 610,582 Construction and land development 863,116 918,571 852,418 708,289 607,798 Multi-family 711,682 600,412 529,727 466,804 396,272 Direct financing leases 43,330 45,191 50,237 56,153 60,134 1-4 family real estate 379,613 377,361 376,067 382,142 368,927 Consumer 73,310 75,311 71,682 69,438 71,080 Total loans/leases $ 4,827,868 $ 4,680,132 $ 4,599,730 $ 4,417,705 $ 4,361,051 Less allowance for credit losses 74,786 78,721 80,670 78,894 81,831 Net loans/leases $ 4,753,082 $ 4,601,411 $ 4,519,060 $ 4,338,811 $ 4,279,220 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 21,380 $ 23,328 $ 23,689 $ 14,670 $ 14,581 Municipal securities 667,245 639,799 649,486 641,603 614,649 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 86,381 94,323 100,744 106,139 118,051 Asset backed securities 23,233 27,124 30,607 31,778 39,815 Other securities 25,270 25,839 24,367 16,429 12,903 Total securities $ 823,509 $ 810,413 $ 828,893 $ 810,619 $ 799,999 Less allowance for credit losses 198 198 174 174 174 Net securities $ 823,311 $ 810,215 $ 828,719 $ 810,445 $ 799,825 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,275,493 $ 1,268,788 $ 1,342,273 $ 1,258,885 $ 1,269,578 Interest-bearing demand deposits 3,181,685 3,232,633 3,086,711 2,976,696 2,916,054 Time deposits 382,268 421,348 441,743 452,171 445,067 Brokered deposits 243 3 1,101 1,183 1,084 Total deposits $ 4,839,689 $ 4,922,772 $ 4,871,828 $ 4,688,935 $ 4,631,782 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Overnight FHLB advances (1) $ 290,000 $ 15,000 $ 30,000 $ 40,000 $ 25,000 Other short-term borrowings 1,190 3,800 1,600 7,070 6,840 Subordinated notes 113,890 113,850 113,811 113,771 118,731 Junior subordinated debentures 38,190 38,155 38,103 38,067 38,030 Total borrowings $ 443,270 $ 170,805 $ 183,514 $ 198,908 $ 188,601 (1) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 0.53%.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 51,062 $ 52,020 $ 51,667 $ 48,903 $ 47,565 Interest expense 5,329 5,507 5,438 5,387 5,590 Net interest income 45,733 46,513 46,229 43,516 41,975 Provision for credit losses (2,916 ) (3,227 ) - - 6,713 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 48,649 $ 49,740 $ 46,229 $ 43,516 $ 35,262 Trust department fees $ 2,963 $ 2,843 $ 2,714 $ 2,848 $ 2,801 Investment advisory and management fees 1,036 1,047 1,054 1,039 940 Deposit service fees 1,555 1,644 1,588 1,492 1,408 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 493 922 954 1,184 1,337 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans 19 227 - - - Swap fee income/capital markets revenue 6,422 12,982 24,885 9,568 13,557 Securities gains (losses), net - - - (88 ) - Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 346 470 446 451 471 Debit card fees 1,007 1,072 1,085 1,084 975 Correspondent banking fees 277 266 265 269 314 Other 1,515 1,512 1,661 1,449 1,686 Total noninterest income $ 15,633 $ 22,985 $ 34,652 $ 19,296 $ 23,489 Salaries and employee benefits $ 23,627 $ 24,809 $ 28,207 $ 23,044 $ 24,847 Occupancy and equipment expense 3,937 3,723 4,122 3,965 4,108 Professional and data processing fees 3,671 3,866 3,568 3,702 3,443 Acquisition costs 1,851 624 - - - Disposition costs - 5 - - 8 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 1,310 1,316 1,108 986 1,065 Loan/lease expense 267 606 308 457 300 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate (1 ) - (1,346 ) (113 ) 39 Advertising and marketing 761 1,679 1,095 853 627 Bank service charges 541 553 525 572 523 Correspondent banking expense 199 200 201 198 200 Intangibles amortization 493 508 508 508 508 Other 1,669 1,523 3,091 1,503 1,560 Total noninterest expense $ 38,325 $ 39,412 $ 41,387 $ 35,675 $ 37,228 Net income before income taxes $ 25,957 $ 33,313 $ 39,494 $ 27,137 $ 21,523 Federal and state income tax expense 2,333 6,304 7,929 4,788 3,541 Net income $ 23,624 $ 27,009 $ 31,565 $ 22,349 $ 17,982 Basic EPS $ 1.51 $ 1.73 $ 2.02 $ 1.41 $ 1.14 Diluted EPS $ 1.49 $ 1.71 $ 1.99 $ 1.39 $ 1.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,625,112 15,582,276 15,635,123 15,813,932 15,803,643 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 15,852,256 15,838,246 15,869,798 16,045,239 16,025,548







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 15,579,605 15,613,460 15,590,428 15,763,522 15,843,732 Book value per common share (1) $ 42.87 $ 43.36 $ 41.68 $ 40.00 $ 38.42 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 37.55 $ 38.02 $ 36.30 $ 34.64 $ 33.06 Closing stock price $ 56.59 $ 56.00 $ 51.44 $ 48.09 $ 47.22 Market capitalization $ 881,650 $ 874,354 $ 801,972 $ 758,068 $ 748,141 Market price / book value 132.00 % 129.15 % 123.42 % 120.24 % 122.90 % Market price / tangible book value 150.71 % 147.30 % 141.72 % 138.83 % 142.83 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 6.68 $ 6.30 $ 5.73 $ 4.81 $ 4.27 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 8.47 x 8.88 x 8.98 x 10.00 x 11.06 x TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 9.60 % 9.87 % 9.54 % 9.51 % 9.38 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Beginning balance $ 677,010 $ 649,814 $ 630,476 $ 608,719 $ 593,793 Cumulative effect from the adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL" - - - - (937 ) Net income 23,624 27,009 31,565 22,349 17,982 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (27,340 ) 295 (2,546 ) 4,179 (1,751 ) Common stock cash dividends declared (938 ) (935 ) (946 ) (951 ) (949 ) Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program (4,416 ) - (9,367 ) (4,800 ) - Other (5) (16 ) 827 632 980 581 Ending balance $ 667,924 $ 677,010 $ 649,814 $ 630,476 $ 608,719 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 14.63 % 14.77 % 14.64 % 14.72 % 14.85 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.38 % 11.46 % 11.26 % 11.26 % 11.31 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.78 % 10.46 % 10.28 % 10.29 % 10.10 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.72 % 10.76 % 10.55 % 10.52 % 10.55 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.55 % 1.76 % 2.11 % 1.56 % 1.27 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 13.81 % 16.23 % 19.30 % 14.33 % 11.91 % Net interest margin 3.30 % 3.29 % 3.36 % 3.28 % 3.26 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.50 % 3.50 % 3.56 % 3.46 % 3.43 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 62.45 % 56.71 % 51.17 % 56.80 % 56.87 % Gross loans and leases / total assets 78.17 % 76.77 % 76.48 % 75.81 % 76.95 % Gross loans and leases / total deposits 99.76 % 95.07 % 94.41 % 94.22 % 94.15 % Effective tax rate 8.99 % 18.92 % 20.08 % 17.64 % 16.45 % Full-time equivalent employees 749 726 724 725 720 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 6,115,127 $ 6,121,446 $ 5,982,583 $ 5,761,314 $ 5,691,097 Loans/leases 4,727,478 4,608,111 4,529,136 4,412,322 4,271,782 Deposits 4,903,354 4,983,869 4,779,876 4,709,732 4,628,889 Total stockholders' equity 684,126 665,698 654,186 624,000 604,012 (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets (Non-GAAP). (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 4,564 $ 2 0.15 % $ 3,334 $ 1 0.09 % $ 1,847 $ 1 0.05 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 69,328 35 0.20 % 161,514 63 0.15 % 116,446 37 0.13 % Securities (1) 802,260 7,682 3.83 % 810,334 7,514 3.70 % 810,059 7,050 3.48 % Restricted investment securities 22,183 281 5.06 % 18,929 231 4.78 % 18,064 219 4.84 % Loans (1) 4,727,478 45,995 3.95 % 4,608,111 47,010 4.05 % 4,271,782 42,525 4.04 % Total earning assets (1) $ 5,625,813 $ 53,995 3.88 % $ 5,602,222 $ 54,819 3.89 % $ 5,218,198 $ 49,832 3.86 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,228,083 $ 2,338 0.29 % $ 3,231,477 $ 2,401 0.29 % $ 2,981,306 $ 1,986 0.27 % Time deposits 398,897 799 0.81 % 442,835 963 0.86 % 448,035 1,441 1.30 % Short-term borrowings 1,951 - 0.05 % 2,484 1 0.12 % 7,141 1 0.07 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 85,778 82 0.38 % 4,141 3 0.31 % 13,078 9 0.28 % Subordinated debentures 113,868 1,554 5.46 % 113,829 1,554 5.46 % 118,706 1,594 5.37 % Junior subordinated debentures 38,171 556 5.83 % 38,132 584 5.99 % 38,007 559 5.88 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,866,748 $ 5,329 0.56 % $ 3,832,898 $ 5,506 0.57 % $ 3,606,273 $ 5,590 0.63 % Net interest income (1) $ 48,666 $ 49,313 $ 44,242 Net interest margin (2) 3.30 % 3.29 % 3.26 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.50 % 3.50 % 3.43 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.50 % 3.49 % 3.40 % (1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES Beginning balance $ 78,721 $ 80,670 $ 78,894 $ 81,831 $ 84,376 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL" - Day 1 adjustment - - - - (8,102 ) Provision charged to expense (3,849 ) (2,045 ) 1,895 (141 ) 5,993 Loans/leases charged off (456 ) (375 ) (287 ) (3,163 ) (713 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 370 471 168 367 277 Ending balance $ 74,786 $ 78,721 $ 80,670 $ 78,894 $ 81,831 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 2,744 $ 2,759 $ 6,818 $ 8,230 $ 13,863 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 4 1 14 57 - Total nonperforming loans/leases 2,748 2,760 6,832 8,287 13,863 Other real estate owned - - - 1,820 173 Other repossessed assets - - - - 50 Total nonperforming assets $ 2,748 $ 2,760 $ 6,832 $ 10,107 $ 14,086 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.11 % 0.17 % 0.25 % ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases 1.55 % 1.68 % 1.75 % 1.79 % 1.88 % ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases 2721.47 % 2852.21 % 1180.77 % 952.02 % 590.28 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.06 % 0.01 % INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1) Special mention (rating 6) $ 63,622 $ 62,510 $ 58,634 $ 51,613 $ 53,466 Substandard (rating 7) 54,491 53,159 59,402 79,719 84,982 Doubtful (rating 8) - - - - - $ 118,113 $ 115,669 $ 118,036 $ 131,332 $ 138,448 Criticized loans (2) $ 118,113 $ 115,669 $ 118,036 $ 131,332 $ 138,448 Classified loans (3) 54,491 53,159 59,402 79,719 84,982 Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases 2.45 % 2.47 % 2.57 % 2.97 % 3.17 % Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.29 % 1.80 % 1.95 % (1) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion. (2) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance. (3) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,195,894 $ 2,142,345 $ 2,101,634 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 281,666 266,588 245,842 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,947,737 2,030,279 1,847,070 Community State Bank - Ankeny 1,184,708 1,168,606 1,041,861 Springfield First Community Bank 956,345 882,885 818,605 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,930,935 $ 1,849,313 $ 1,841,518 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,397,976 1,504,992 1,362,927 Community State Bank - Ankeny 1,013,928 1,020,548 912,419 Springfield First Community Bank 555,559 590,164 602,274 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,692,218 $ 1,650,234 $ 1,568,131 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 285,871 270,274 249,478 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,478,514 1,437,808 1,382,336 Community State Bank - Ankeny 912,996 866,952 743,892 Springfield First Community Bank 744,140 725,139 666,692 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 88 % 89 % 85 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 106 % 96 % 101 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 90 % 85 % 82 % Springfield First Community Bank 134 % 123 % 111 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 77 % 77 % 75 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 76 % 71 % 75 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 77 % 74 % 71 % Springfield First Community Bank 78 % 82 % 81 % ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.69 % 1.82 % 1.98 % m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 3.31 % 3.55 % 3.73 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1.61 % 1.73 % 2.05 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 1.55 % 1.69 % 1.74 % Springfield First Community Bank 1.11 % 1.27 % 1.43 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.86 % 1.86 % 1.35 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2.25 % 2.56 % 2.45 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 1.42 % 1.50 % 0.81 % Springfield First Community Bank 1.40 % 1.82 % 1.16 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.50 % 3.48 % 3.20 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (3) 3.60 % 3.66 % 3.55 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (4) 3.62 % 3.52 % 3.70 % Springfield First Community Bank (5) 3.38 % 3.49 % 3.55 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ 51 $ 21 $ 13 Community State Bank - Ankeny 33 30 317 Springfield First Community Bank 69 89 211 QCR Holdings, Inc. (6) (35 ) (52 ) (37 ) (1 ) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2 ) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3 ) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.54% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, 3.65% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 3.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. (4 ) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, 3.50% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 3.54% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. (5 ) Springfield First Community Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, 3.50% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. (6 ) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 667,924 $ 677,010 $ 649,814 $ 630,476 $ 608,719 Less: Intangible assets 82,922 83,415 83,923 84,431 84,939 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 585,002 $ 593,595 $ 565,891 $ 546,045 $ 523,780 Total assets (GAAP) $ 6,175,819 $ 6,096,132 $ 6,014,508 $ 5,827,412 $ 5,667,394 Less: Intangible assets 82,922 83,415 83,923 84,431 84,939 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 6,092,897 $ 6,012,717 $ 5,930,585 $ 5,742,981 $ 5,582,455 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 9.60 % 9.87 % 9.54 % 9.51 % 9.38 % (1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.





