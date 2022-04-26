Stryve Foods, Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Results Call on May 12, 2022

PLANO, Texas, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SNAX), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close, on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Following the release, Joe Oblas, Co-Founder and CEO, and Alex Hawkins, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.



The conference call can be accessed over the phone by dialing (800) 785-6502 at least 10 minutes prior to 4:30 PM Eastern Time and asking to be joined into the Stryve call. A telephone replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 and entering the passcode 22018551. The replay will be available until Thursday, May 19, 2022.

There will also be a simultaneous webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s corporate website at https://ir.stryve.com/news-events/ir-calendar. An archive of the webcast will be available on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking and food company that manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its ecommerce websites and through the Amazon platform.

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

* All Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Sandy Martin or Phillip Kupper

smartin@threepa.com or pkupper@threepa.com

214-616-2207



