Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date April 14, 2022

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of April 14, 2022, short interest in 3,381 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 10,094,454,540 shares compared with 10,049,631,674 shares in 3,350 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of March 31, 2022. The mid-April short interest represents 3.03 days compared with 2.63 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 2,071 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,447,103,389 shares at the end of the settlement date of March 31, 2022, compared with 2,485,246,101 shares in 2,079 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.46 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.25.

In summary, short interest in all 5,452 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,541,557,929 shares at the March 31, 2022 settlement date, compared with 5,429 issues and 12,534,877,775 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.51 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.16 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

