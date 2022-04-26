Horizon Robotics Standardizes on PDF Solutions Exensio® Platform for Yield Analytics

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS), a leading provider of unified data and cloud analytics for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced that Horizon Robotics, a leading provider of AI processors and algorithms for intelligent driving, has standardized on the Exensio® platform for data management and yield analytics of its semiconductor devices with the selection of Exensio Fabless.



The general Smart Mobility market is experiencing tremendous growth worldwide driven by Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving (AD) applications. Horizon Robotics recognized this new era of innovation and technology advancement would require a new and innovative approach to manage and analyze its diverse product data. To stay ahead of the expected growth in data volume and the increasing complexity of their manufacturing and test supply chain, Horizon Robotics selected Exensio Fabless as their foundation for product lifecycle data management and advanced analytics.

“As an edge AI chip/computing platform leader and the first provider of AI processors that enable Level-2 to Level-4 autonomous driving capabilities, it is essential for Horizon to ensure automotive-grade quality for all of our Smart Mobility devices,” said Liang Yu, Chip Operations and Quality Director of Horizon Robotics. “The advanced data management and analytics capabilities in Exensio Fabless are providing our engineering teams the ability to easily monitor and screen their devices to achieve automotive-grade quality.

"Horizon Robotics is a leader in the design and development of AI processors for Smart Mobility applications, and we are delighted that they have selected PDF Solutions and Exensio Fabless to help them achieve their manufacturing quality goals,” said Jun Jia, Head of China Business Development for PDF Solutions. “The primary objective of Exensio Fabless is to enable product engineers to reach their yield, quality, and reliability entitlements as quickly as possible and drive profitable high volume manufacturing. We look forward to working closely with Horizon Robotics and enabling them to leverage the power of big data analytics across their Smart Mobility business units.”

About the Exensio Platform

The PDF Solutions Exensio analytics platform is an enterprise-ready data and cloud analytics environment architected to empower engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to rapidly improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their devices. Combined with PDF Solutions’ professional services, the Exensio analytics platform is designed to enable its customers to realize the benefits of Industry 4.0 by transforming how the ecosystem collects, analyzes, and shares data.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive cloud analytics platforms designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to impact business outcomes and achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

CONTACTS

David Park

VP of Marketing

Tel: (408) 533-8530

Email: david.park@pdf.com