ProQR to Present at the Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit and the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (the “Company”), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies, today announced several presentations at the 7th Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit being held Friday, April 29, 2022 and the Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) being held May 1-4, 2022, both in Denver, CO, U.S.

Presentations at the Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit

Presentation title: AON treatment for CEP290-LCA: Efficacy, safety, and durability

Presenter: Dr. Artur Cideciyan, University of Pennsylvania

Presentation type: Pre-recorded talk

Session: Session 4: Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapy

Date: April 29, 2022 at 4:00pm MDT

Presentation title: Efficacy and safety of sepofarsen, an intravitreal RNA antisense oligonucleotide, for the treatment of CEP290-associated inherited retinal disease called Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA10): A randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled, phase III study (ILLUMINATE)

Presenter: Dr. Bart Leroy, Ghent University Hospital

Presentation type: Oral presentation

Session: Session 4: Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapy

Date: April 29, 2022 at 4:15pm MDT

Presentations at ARVO

Presentation title: Long-term safety and efficacy of sepofarsen in a Ph1b/2 INSIGHT extension trial in CEP290-associated Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA10)

Presenter: Dr. Stephen R. Russell, Iowa University

Presentation type: Oral presentation

Date: May 1, 2022 at 3:36pm MDT

Presentation title: QR-1011 corrects splicing in the Stargardt disease type 1-causing variant ABCA4 c.5461-10T>C

Presenter: Melita Kaltak, ProQR Therapeutics

Presentation type: Oral presentation

Date: May 4, 2022 at 10:34am MDT

Presentation title: Efficacy and safety of sepofarsen, an intravitreal RNA antisense oligonucleotide, for the treatment of CEP290-associated Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA10): a randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled, Phase 3 study (ILLUMINATE)

Presenter: Dr. Bart Leroy, Ghent University Hospital

Presentation type: Poster presentation

Date: May 4, 2022 at 3:00pm MDT

“CEP290-mediated Leber congenital amaurosis 10, or LCA10, is a difficult to treat ultra-rare inherited retinal disease for which there is currently no treatment,” said Dr. Bart Leroy, Head of the Ophthalmology Department and Professor of Ophthalmology and Ophthalmic Genetics at Ghent University in Belgium and Attending Physician at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. “After missing the primary endpoint in the Illuminate Phase 2/3 clinical trial, sepofarsen showed an encouraging efficacy signal across multiple endpoints in post-hoc analyses comparing sepofarsen treated and sham treated eyes to their corresponding untreated contralateral eyes. I look forward to continuing to work with ProQR on this investigational treatment.”

About Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10)

Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA) is the most common cause of blindness due to genetic disease in children. It consists of a group of diseases of which LCA10 is the most frequent and one of the most severe forms. LCA10 is caused by mutations in the CEP290 gene, of which the c.2991+1655A>G (p.Cys998X) mutation has the highest prevalence. LCA10 leads to early loss of vision causing most people to lose their sight in the first few years of life. To date, there are no treatments approved that treat the underlying cause of the disease. Approximately 2,000 people in the Western world have LCA10 because of this mutation.

About sepofarsen

Sepofarsen (QR-110) is an investigational RNA therapy designed to restore vision in Leber congenital amaurosis 10 due to the c.2991+1655A>G mutation (p.Cys998X) in the CEP290 gene. The mutation leads to aberrant splicing of the mRNA and non-functional CEP290 protein. Sepofarsen is designed to enable normal splicing, resulting in restoration of normal (wild type) CEP290 mRNA and subsequent production of functional CEP290 protein. Sepofarsen is intended to be administered through intravitreal injections in the eye and has been granted orphan drug designation in the United States and the European Union and received fast-track designation and rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA as well as access to the PRIME scheme by the EMA.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies. ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA technology called Axiomer®, which uses a cell’s own editing machinery called ADAR (adenosine deaminase acting on RNA) to make specific single nucleotide edits in RNA to reverse a mutation or modulate protein expression and could potentially yield a new class of medicines for genetic diseases. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

Learn more about ProQR at www.proqr.com .

