Snap One Holdings Corp. to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SNPO) (“Snap One” or the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 1, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Snap One management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 844-467-8941

International dial-in: 929-517-0912

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Snap One's website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 19, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 855-859-2056

International replay number: 404-537-3406

Replay ID: 3978584

About Snap One

As a leading distributor of smart living technology, Snap One empowers its vast network of professional integrators to deliver entertainment, connectivity, automation, and security solutions to residential and commercial end users worldwide. Snap One distributes an expansive portfolio of proprietary and third-party products through its intuitive online portal and local branch network, blending the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. The company provides software, award-winning support, and digital workflow tools to help its integrator partners build thriving and profitable businesses. Additional information about Snap One can be found at snapone.com .

Contacts

Media:

Abigail Hanlon

Director, Marketing Events & Public Relations

Abigail.Hanlon@SnapOne.com

Catherine Adcock

Gateway Public Relations

949-574-3860

IR@SnapOne.com

Investors:

Tom Colton and Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

IR@SnapOne.com