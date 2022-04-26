Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

QUINCY, Mass., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Randolph”) (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced a net loss of $235,000, or $0.05 per basic share and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to net income of $786,000, or $0.17 per basic share and $0.16 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and net income of $4.1 million, or $0.81 per basic share and $0.78 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Excluding one-time events of $240,000 in severance expenses, $588,000 in merger expenses, and $290,000 for the reversal of a cease use liability, net income on a non-GAAP basis was $318,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Excluding one-time events of $26,000 in severance expenses and $55,000 in loss on disposal of fixed assets, net income on a non-GAAP basis was $844,000, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Excluding one-time charges of $109,000 in severance expenses, net income on a non-GAAP basis for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $4.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share.



At March 31, 2022, total assets were $770.3 million, compared to $803.3 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $33.0 million, or 4.1%. Total loans increased by $35.0 million, or 6.4%, to $584.8 million at March 31, 2022 from $549.8 million at December 31, 2021, and loans held for sale decreased by $22.1 million to $22.7 million at March 31, 2022 from $44.8 million at December 31, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $44.4 million, or 38.4%, to $71.1 million at March 31, 2022, from $115.4 million as of December 31, 2021, as a result of decreases in brokered deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (“FHLBB”) advances of $17.0 million and $5.0 million, respectively, in the quarter, dividends paid of $11.2 million, and net loan growth of $35.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in loans held for sale of $22.1 million. Compared to March 31, 2021, total assets grew $32.1 million, or 4.3%, from $738.2 million. The growth from the prior year period was driven by increases in total loans of $87.0 million, or 17.5%, and cash and cash equivalents of $16.1 million, or 29.3%, partially offset by a decrease in loans held for sale of $70.5 million, or 75.6%.

William M. Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “In the first quarter, we saw many challenges in the mortgage banking environment, as the extent and pace of interest rate increases, and the slower winter season negatively impacted residential lending production and mortgage banking profitability. We are excited by the recently announced merger with Hometown Financial Group, Inc. and look forward to the anticipated closing of that transaction in the fourth quarter of 2022. I want to thank all of our employees who continue to contribute to the ongoing improvement of our company and their commitment to our customers.”

First Quarter Operating Results

Net interest income decreased by $427,000, or 7.5%, to $5.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $5.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a 14.1% decrease in average balances of 1-4 family residential loans, as a result of declining loans held for sale and the full quarter impact of a $35.6 million sale from portfolio occurring late in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a $52,000 decline in accretion of fees earned from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) to $106,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The yield earned on interest-earning assets decreased by 28 basis points from the prior quarter due to the change in asset mix, while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was unchanged from the prior quarter. Accordingly, the net interest margin decreased by 28 basis points, to 2.86% in the first quarter of 2022 from 3.14% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest income increased by $176,000, or 3.5%, to $5.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $5.1 million in the same period in the prior year. Relative to the prior year quarter, the net interest margin decreased by 14 basis points to 2.86%, from 3.00%. The improvement in net interest income primarily reflects a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 19 basis points from the prior year quarter.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $71,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, driven by loan growth. The allowance for loan losses was 1.09%, 1.14% and 1.32% of total loans at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, and was 237.2%, 239.7% and 79.0% of non-performing assets at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Non-interest income decreased $2.3 million, or 51.7%, to $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $4.5 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, due to a decrease of $2.5 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Sold mortgages totaled $129.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $297.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The first quarter of 2022 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $42.7 million, compared to a pipeline of $85.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, and loans held for sale were $22.7 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $44.8 million as of December 31, 2021. Decreasing sales volumes and declines in the fair value of loans held for sale, reflecting rising interest rates and seasonality, contributed to the erosion in the gain on loan origination and sale activities from the prior quarter. Mortgage servicing fees increased $91,000, or 35.4%, to $348,000 for the first quarter of 2022 from $257,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 as a result of a release to the valuation allowance of mortgage loan servicing rights of $135,000 in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a release of $43,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, as interest rates increased at an accelerated pace in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income decreased $10.2 million, or 82.4%, to $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, principally due to a decrease of $9.7 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Sold mortgage loans totaled $129.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $503.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The first quarter of 2022 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $42.7 million, compared to a pipeline of $239.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Mortgage servicing fees decreased $431,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, relative to the prior year quarter, principally due to $315,000 in sub-servicer expenses incurred during the first quarter of 2022, as well as a decline in the release to the valuation allowance of mortgage loan servicing rights to $135,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to a release of $421,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Non-interest expenses decreased $515,000, or 5.6%, in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $9.2 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to a reduction in salaries and employee benefits expense of $930,000, or 15.3%, primarily attributed to lower commissions and incentives associated with lower residential loan production and by reductions in headcount related to the Company’s reduction in force initiative during the first quarter of 2022. Occupancy and equipment expenses decreased $348,000, or 48.8%, primarily due to the reversal of a cease use liability of $290,000 during the quarter. The decreases in salaries and employee benefits expenses and occupancy and equipment expenses were partially offset by severance expenses of $240,000 and increases to professional fees of $700,000, or 215.4%, as a result of $588,000 in merger expenses, in addition to seasonal increases in professional fees for annual reporting requirements.

Non-interest expenses decreased $3.2 million, or 27.2%, to $8.7 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $12.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was principally due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $3.3 million, primarily attributed to lower commissions and incentives associated with a normalization of residential loan production and reduced headcount. The decreases in salaries and benefits expenses and occupancy and equipment expenses were partially offset by severance related costs $240,000 and merger expenses of $588,000 during the first quarter of 2022.

The income tax benefit was $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to an income tax expense of $330,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Non-qualified stock option exercises during the quarter contributed to the income tax benefit, in addition to the net loss generated during the quarter.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2022, total assets amounted to $770.3 million, compared to $803.3 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $33.0 million, or 4.1%. A $44.4 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents and a $22.1 million decrease in loans held for sale from the prior quarter were partially offset by a $35.0 million increase in net loans. The increase in net loans was primarily the result of a $35.4 million increase in 1-4 family residential loans from the prior quarter and a $1.8 million increase in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by decreases in construction and commercial and industrial loans. Deposits decreased by $13.5 million, or 2.1%, in the quarter, due to a $17.0 million decrease in brokered deposits, partially offset by an increase of $4.4 million in savings accounts and $2.2 million in money market accounts, as the Company managed its excess liquidity and the cost of its funding base.

Total assets at March 31, 2022 increased $32.1 million, or 4.3%, to $770.3 million from $738.2 million at March 31, 2021. Contributing to asset growth was an $87.6 million, or 17.7%, increase in net loans to $579.6 million at March 31, 2022 from $492.0 million at March 31, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $16.1 million, or 29.3%, to $71.1 million at March 31, 2022 from $55.0 million at March 31, 2021, principally due an increase of $64.4 million, or 11.5%, of deposits. Commercial real estate loans increased by $52.3 million, or 35.6%, as we focus on diversifying our loan mix. FHLBB advances decreased by $15.0 million to $45.0 million at March 31, 2022, from $60.0 million at March 31, 2021.

Total stockholders’ equity was $88.5 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $100.9 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease of $12.4 million reflects a net loss of $235,000, dividends of $11.2 million, a $1.8 million change in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, as a result of the impact of increasing interest rates on available for sale securities, and share repurchases of $1.3 million, partially offset by proceeds from the exercise of options of $1.8 million and stock-based compensation of $284,000.

Total stockholders’ equity was $88.5 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $100.9 million at March 31, 2021. The decrease of $12.4 million relates mainly to dividends of $12.0 million, share repurchases of $7.0 million, and a change in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, of $2.1 million, partially offset by net income over the past twelve months of $5.3 million, proceeds from the exercise of options of $2.0 million and stock-based compensation over the past twelve months of $1.2 million.

Proposed Transaction with Hometown Financial

On March 28, 2022, the Company and Hometown Financial Group, Inc. (“Hometown”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger pursuant to which, through a series of transactions, Hometown will acquire the Company in a cash transaction for total consideration valued at approximately $146.5 million. Under the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, Company shareholders will receive $27.00 for each share of Company common stock. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the shareholders of the Company and required regulatory approvals.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

% Change March 31, December 31, March 31, Mar 2022 vs. Mar 2022 vs. 2022 2021 2021 Dec 2021 Mar 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,072 $ 115,449 $ 54,950 (38.4 )% 29.3 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 48,836 51,666 54,148 (5.5 )% (9.8 )% Loans held for sale, at fair value 22,698 44,766 93,176 (49.3 )% (75.6 )% Loans: 1-4 family residential 271,755 236,364 239,190 15.0 % 13.6 % Home equity 58,501 57,295 49,073 2.1 % 19.2 % Commercial real estate 199,255 197,423 146,930 0.9 % 35.6 % Construction 32,544 33,961 29,975 (4.2 )% 8.6 % Total real estate loans 562,055 525,043 465,168 7.0 % 20.8 % Commercial and industrial 15,478 17,242 23,869 (10.2 )% (35.2 )% Consumer 7,267 7,552 8,724 (3.8 )% (16.7 )% Total loans 584,800 549,837 497,761 6.4 % 17.5 % Allowance for loan losses (6,357 ) (6,289 ) (6,563 ) 1.1 % (3.1 )% Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums 1,148 1,073 785 7.0 % 46.2 % Loans, net 579,591 544,621 491,983 6.4 % 17.8 % Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 2,734 2,940 3,576 (7.0 )% (23.5 )% Accrued interest receivable 1,434 1,500 1,501 (4.4 )% (4.5 )% Mortgage servicing rights, net 15,378 15,616 14,744 (1.5 )% 4.3 % Premises and equipment, net 7,718 7,684 4,709 0.4 % 63.9 % Bank-owned life insurance 8,824 8,784 8,662 0.5 % 1.9 % Foreclosed real estate, net - - 132 - % (100.0 )% Other assets 11,999 10,252 10,607 17.0 % 13.1 % Total assets $ 770,284 $ 803,278 $ 738,188 (4.1 )% 4.3 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 142,793 $ 145,666 $ 118,623 (2.0 )% 20.4 % Savings accounts 196,145 191,712 192,712 2.3 % 1.8 % NOW accounts 53,329 53,996 62,772 (1.2 )% (15.0 )% Money market accounts 92,769 90,544 78,236 2.5 % 18.6 % Term certificates 106,515 106,112 75,690 0.4 % 40.7 % Interest bearing brokered 33,128 50,117 32,225 (33.9 )% 2.8 % Total deposits 624,679 638,147 560,258 (2.1 )% 11.5 % Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 45,000 50,000 60,024 (10.0 )% (25.0 )% Mortgagors' escrow accounts 2,773 2,128 1,924 30.3 % 44.1 % Post-employment benefit obligations 2,064 2,222 2,235 (7.1 )% (7.7 )% Other liabilities 7,290 9,878 12,888 (26.2 )% (43.4 )% Total liabilities 681,806 702,375 637,329 (2.9 )% 7.0 % Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 52 50 53 4.0 % (1.9 )% Additional paid-in capital 44,904 44,078 48,613 1.9 % (7.6 )% Retained earnings 49,042 60,524 55,801 (19.0 )% (12.1 )% ESOP-Unearned compensation (3,521 ) (3,568 ) (3,709 ) (1.3 )% (5.1 )% Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1,999 ) (181 ) 101 1004.4 % (2079.2 )% Total stockholders' equity 88,478 100,903 100,859 (12.3 )% (12.3 )% Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 770,284 $ 803,278 $ 738,188 (4.1 )% 4.3 %

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,072 $ 115,449 $ 12,876 $ 34,876 $ 54,950 Securities available for sale, at fair value 48,836 51,666 51,725 50,212 54,148 Loans held for sale, at fair value 22,698 44,766 75,400 74,277 93,176 Loans: 1-4 family residential 271,755 236,364 265,561 263,992 239,190 Home equity 58,501 57,295 56,124 50,555 49,073 Commercial real estate 199,255 197,423 185,100 167,691 146,930 Construction 32,544 33,961 34,479 29,140 29,975 Total real estate loans 562,055 525,043 541,264 511,378 465,168 Commercial and industrial 15,478 17,242 19,896 25,826 23,869 Consumer 7,267 7,552 8,860 9,194 8,724 Total loans 584,800 549,837 570,020 546,398 497,761 Allowance for loan losses (6,357 ) (6,289 ) (6,432 ) (6,523 ) (6,563 ) Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums 1,148 1,073 1,031 785 785 Loans, net 579,591 544,621 564,619 540,660 491,983 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 2,734 2,940 3,239 2,855 3,576 Accrued interest receivable 1,434 1,500 1,763 1,523 1,501 Mortgage servicing rights, net 15,378 15,616 15,402 15,375 14,744 Premises and equipment, net 7,718 7,684 6,462 5,115 4,709 Bank-owned life insurance 8,824 8,784 8,744 8,703 8,662 Foreclosed real estate, net - - - - 132 Other assets 11,999 10,252 10,867 10,546 10,607 Total assets $ 770,284 $ 803,278 $ 751,097 $ 744,142 $ 738,188 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 142,793 $ 145,666 $ 134,058 $ 124,683 $ 118,623 Savings accounts 196,145 191,712 188,346 190,584 192,712 NOW accounts 53,329 53,996 53,804 51,059 62,772 Money market accounts 92,769 90,544 73,562 73,967 78,236 Term certificates 106,515 106,112 73,519 74,631 75,690 Interest bearing brokered 33,128 50,117 50,116 57,059 32,225 Total deposits 624,679 638,147 573,405 571,983 560,258 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 45,000 50,000 62,900 50,016 60,024 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 2,773 2,128 1,905 1,783 1,924 Post-employment benefit obligations 2,064 2,222 2,182 2,226 2,235 Other liabilities 7,290 9,878 10,108 17,424 12,888 Total liabilities 681,806 702,375 650,500 643,432 637,329 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 52 50 50 52 53 Additional paid-in capital 44,904 44,078 43,574 46,740 48,613 Retained earnings 49,042 60,524 60,504 57,378 55,801 ESOP-Unearned compensation (3,521 ) (3,568 ) (3,615 ) (3,662 ) (3,709 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1,999 ) (181 ) 84 202 101 Total stockholders' equity 88,478 100,903 100,597 100,710 100,859 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 770,284 $ 803,278 $ 751,097 $ 744,142 $ 738,188

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended % Change March 31, December 31, March 31, Mar 2022 vs. Mar 2022 vs. 2022 2021 2021 Dec 2021 Mar 2021 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 5,467 $ 5,923 $ 5,508 (7.7 )% (0.7 )% Securities-taxable 216 217 240 (0.5 )% (10.0 )% Securities-tax exempt 4 4 6 0.0 % (33.3 )% Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit 42 13 7 223.1 % 500.0 % Total interest and dividend income 5,729 6,157 5,761 (7.0 )% (0.6 )% Interest expense: Deposits 315 308 438 2.3 % (28.1 )% Borrowings 147 155 232 (5.2 )% (36.6 )% Total interest expense 462 463 670 (0.2 )% (31.0 )% Net interest income 5,267 5,694 5,091 (7.5 )% 3.5 % Provision (credit) for loan losses 71 (108 ) (213 ) (165.7 )% (133.3 )% Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 5,196 5,802 5,304 (10.4 )% (2.0 )% Non-interest income: Customer service fees 365 422 367 (13.5 )% (0.5 )% Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 1,264 3,723 10,993 (66.0 )% (88.5 )% Mortgage servicing fees, net 348 257 779 35.4 % (55.3 )% Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 40 41 40 (2.4 )% 0.0 % Other 175 92 244 90.2 % (28.3 )% Total non-interest income 2,192 4,535 12,423 (51.7 )% (82.4 )% Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,154 6,084 8,437 (15.3 )% (38.9 )% Occupancy and equipment 365 713 744 (48.8 )% (50.9 )% Data processing 345 237 263 45.6 % 31.2 % Professional fees 1,025 325 561 215.4 % 82.7 % Marketing 157 245 170 (35.9 )% (7.6 )% FDIC insurance 58 55 54 5.5 % 7.4 % Other non-interest expenses 1,602 1,562 1,722 2.6 % (7.0 )% Total non-interest expenses 8,706 9,221 11,951 (5.6 )% (27.2 )% Income (loss) before income taxes (1,318 ) 1,116 5,776 (218.1 )% (122.8 )% Income tax expense (benefit) (1,083 ) 330 1,664 (428.2 )% (165.1 )% Net income (loss) $ (235 ) $ 786 $ 4,112 (129.9 )% (105.7 )% Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.81 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.78 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 4,815,325 4,743,833 5,056,165 Diluted 5,014,538 4,993,750 5,254,907 Dividends declared per share $ 2.15 $ 0.15 $ -

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 5,467 $ 5,923 $ 6,226 $ 5,505 $ 5,508 Securities-taxable 216 217 219 223 240 Securities-tax exempt 4 4 4 6 6 Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit 42 13 4 8 7 Total interest and dividend income 5,729 6,157 6,453 5,742 5,761 Interest expense: Deposits 315 308 299 345 438 Borrowings 147 155 178 198 232 Total interest expense 462 463 477 543 670 Net interest income 5,267 5,694 5,976 5,199 5,091 Provision (credit) for loan losses 71 (108 ) (90 ) (27 ) (213 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 5,196 5,802 6,066 5,226 5,304 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 365 422 410 419 367 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 1,264 3,723 7,229 5,740 10,993 Mortgage servicing fees, net 348 257 274 381 779 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 40 41 41 41 40 Other 175 92 195 235 244 Total non-interest income 2,192 4,535 8,149 6,816 12,423 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,154 6,084 6,381 7,310 8,437 Occupancy and equipment 365 713 714 621 744 Data processing 345 237 367 301 263 Professional fees 1,025 325 490 323 561 Marketing 157 245 134 200 170 FDIC insurance 58 55 54 54 54 Other non-interest expenses 1,602 1,562 1,719 1,818 1,722 Total non-interest expenses 8,706 9,221 9,859 10,627 11,951 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,318 ) 1,116 4,356 1,415 5,776 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,083 ) 330 1,230 (162 ) 1,664 Net income (loss) $ (235 ) $ 786 $ 3,126 $ 1,577 $ 4,112 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.64 $ 0.32 $ 0.81 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.62 $ 0.31 $ 0.78 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 4,815,325 4,743,833 4,869,155 4,921,182 5,056,165 Diluted 5,014,538 4,993,750 5,074,676 5,135,582 5,254,907 Dividends declared per share $ 2.15 $ 0.15 $ - $ - $ -

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances/Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate (7) Balance Paid Rate (7) Balance Paid Rate (7) Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential (1) $ 274,883 $ 2,400 3.54 % $ 319,855 $ 2,790 3.46 % $ 336,805 $ 2,974 3.58 % Home equity 57,046 470 3.34 % 57,183 480 3.33 % 48,383 433 3.63 % Commercial real estate 197,330 1,921 3.95 % 186,943 1,880 3.99 % 146,683 1,406 3.89 % Construction 32,734 296 3.67 % 34,246 331 3.83 % 30,350 295 3.94 % Total real estate loans 561,993 5,087 3.67 % 598,227 5,481 3.63 % 562,221 5,108 3.68 % Commercial and industrial 16,631 277 6.75 % 18,311 331 7.17 % 21,860 274 5.08 % Consumer 7,617 103 5.48 % 8,313 111 5.30 % 9,940 126 5.14 % Total loans 586,241 5,467 3.78 % 624,851 5,923 3.76 % 594,021 5,508 3.76 % Investment securities(2) (3) 52,930 221 1.69 % 54,314 222 1.62 % 57,818 247 1.73 % Interest-earning deposits 107,866 42 0.16 % 41,161 13 0.13 % 35,492 7 0.08 % Total interest-earning assets 747,037 5,730 3.11 % 720,326 6,158 3.39 % 687,331 5,762 3.40 % Noninterest-earning assets 41,939 43,478 42,045 Total assets $ 788,976 $ 763,804 $ 729,376 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 194,120 72 0.15 % 191,464 72 0.15 % 190,313 98 0.21 % NOW accounts 62,039 43 0.28 % 62,838 29 0.18 % 69,511 48 0.28 % Money market accounts 93,174 36 0.16 % 77,140 36 0.19 % 75,994 54 0.29 % Term certificates 143,320 164 0.46 % 135,406 171 0.50 % 96,978 238 1.00 % Total interest-bearing deposits 492,653 315 0.26 % 466,848 308 0.26 % 432,796 438 0.41 % FHLBB and FRB advances 48,333 147 1.23 % 53,592 155 1.15 % 70,857 232 1.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 540,986 462 0.35 % 520,440 463 0.35 % 503,653 670 0.54 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 140,454 127,486 106,929 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 11,559 13,305 15,375 Total liabilities 692,999 661,231 625,957 Total stockholders' equity 95,977 102,573 103,419 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 788,976 $ 763,804 $ 729,376 Net interest income $ 5,268 $ 5,695 $ 5,092 Interest rate spread(4) 2.76 % 3.04 % 2.86 % Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 206,051 $ 199,886 $ 183,678 Net interest margin(6) 2.86 % 3.14 % 3.00 % Cost of deposits (8) 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.33 % Cost of funds (9) 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.45 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 138.09 % 138.41 % 136.47 %

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans, in addition to loans held for sale.

(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLBB stock.

(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1,000, $1,000 and $1,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(7) During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company changed the yield calculation method from the “30/360” to the “Actual/Actual” method. Management believes that the “Actual/Actual” method provides a more consistent and relevant metric for yield performance comparisons.

(8) Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

(9) Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances Trend

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential $ 274,883 $ 319,855 $ 345,576 $ 319,087 $ 336,805 Home equity 57,046 57,183 53,345 49,789 48,383 Commercial real estate 197,330 186,943 174,319 159,423 146,683 Construction 32,734 34,246 32,690 29,902 30,350 Total real estate loans 561,993 598,227 605,930 558,201 562,221 Commercial and industrial 16,631 18,311 22,693 25,497 21,860 Consumer 7,617 8,313 12,820 9,052 9,940 Total loans 586,241 624,851 641,443 592,750 594,021 Investment securities 52,930 54,314 54,229 55,376 57,818 Interest-earning deposits 107,866 41,161 11,002 43,888 35,492 Total interest-earning assets 747,037 720,326 706,674 692,014 687,331 Non-interest earning assets 41,939 43,478 44,614 40,257 42,045 Total assets $ 788,976 $ 763,804 $ 751,288 $ 732,271 $ 729,376 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 194,120 $ 191,464 $ 189,254 $ 192,434 $ 190,313 NOW accounts 62,039 62,838 61,951 69,730 69,511 Money market accounts 93,174 77,140 73,662 72,469 75,994 Term certificates 143,320 135,406 113,787 104,604 96,978 Total interest-bearing deposits 492,653 466,848 438,654 439,237 432,796 FHLBB and FRB advances 48,333 53,592 64,047 51,502 70,857 Total interest-bearing liabilities 540,986 520,440 502,701 490,739 503,653 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 140,454 127,486 126,165 124,656 106,929 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 11,559 13,305 19,021 13,606 15,375 Total liabilities 692,999 661,231 647,887 629,001 625,957 Total stockholders' equity 95,977 102,573 103,401 103,270 103,419 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 788,976 $ 763,804 $ 751,288 $ 732,271 $ 729,376

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Interest Earned and Paid Trend

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential $ 2,400 $ 2,790 $ 3,021 $ 2,763 $ 2,974 Home equity 470 480 475 412 433 Commercial real estate 1,921 1,880 1,809 1,666 1,406 Construction 296 331 310 289 295 Total real estate loans 5,087 5,481 5,615 5,130 5,108 Commercial and industrial 277 331 493 266 274 Consumer 103 111 118 109 126 Total loans 5,467 5,923 6,226 5,505 5,508 Investment securities 221 222 224 230 247 Interest-earning deposits 42 13 4 8 7 Total interest-earning assets 5,730 6,158 6,454 5,743 5,762 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 72 $ 72 $ 76 $ 89 $ 98 NOW accounts 43 29 23 38 48 Money market accounts 36 36 41 43 54 Term certificates 164 171 159 175 238 Total interest-bearing deposits 315 308 299 345 438 FHLBB and FRB advances 147 155 178 198 232 Total interest-bearing liabilities 462 463 477 543 670 Net interest income 5,268 5,695 5,977 5,200 5,092

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Yield Trend(1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential 3.54 % 3.46 % 3.47 % 3.47 % 3.58 % Home equity 3.34 % 3.33 % 3.53 % 3.32 % 3.63 % Commercial real estate 3.95 % 3.99 % 4.12 % 4.19 % 3.89 % Construction 3.67 % 3.83 % 3.76 % 3.88 % 3.94 % Total real estate loans 3.67 % 3.63 % 3.68 % 3.69 % 3.68 % Commercial and industrial 6.75 % 7.17 % 8.62 % 4.18 % 5.08 % Consumer 5.48 % 5.30 % 3.65 % 4.83 % 5.14 % Total loans 3.78 % 3.76 % 3.85 % 3.73 % 3.76 % Investment securities 1.69 % 1.62 % 1.64 % 1.67 % 1.73 % Interest-earning deposits 0.16 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.07 % 0.08 % Total interest-earning assets 3.11 % 3.39 % 3.62 % 3.33 % 3.40 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.21 % NOW accounts 0.28 % 0.18 % 0.15 % 0.22 % 0.28 % Money market accounts 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.29 % Term certificates 0.46 % 0.50 % 0.55 % 0.67 % 1.00 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.32 % 0.41 % FHLBB and FRB advances 1.23 % 1.15 % 1.10 % 1.54 % 1.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.38 % 0.44 % 0.54 % Interest rate spread 2.76 % 3.04 % 3.24 % 2.89 % 2.86 % Net interest rate margin 2.86 % 3.14 % 3.36 % 3.01 % 3.00 % Cost of deposits 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.33 % Cost of funds 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.35 % 0.45 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 138.09 % 138.41 % 140.58 % 141.01 % 136.47 %

(1) During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company changed the yield calculation method from the “30/360” to the “Actual/Actual” method. Management believes that the “Actual/Actual” method provides a more consistent and relevant metric for yield performance comparisons.



Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Rate/Volume Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 vs. December 31, 2021 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential $ (338 ) $ (52 ) (390 ) Home equity 3 (13 ) (10 ) Commercial real estate 68 (27 ) 41 Construction (12 ) (23 ) (35 ) Total real estate loans (279 ) (115 ) (394 ) Commercial and industrial (27 ) (27 ) (54 ) Consumer (7 ) (1 ) (8 ) Total loans (313 ) (143 ) (456 ) Investment securities (4 ) 3 (1 ) Interest-earning deposits 17 12 29 Total interest-earning assets (300 ) (128 ) (428 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts - - - NOW accounts - 14 14 Money market accounts 6 (6 ) - Term certificates 8 (15 ) (7 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 14 (7 ) 7 FHLBB and FRB advances (12 ) 4 (8 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 2 (3 ) (1 ) Change in net interest income $ (302 ) $ (125 ) $ (427 )

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Rate/Volume Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 vs. 2021 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential $ (488 ) $ (86 ) (574 ) Home equity 77 (40 ) 37 Commercial real estate 447 68 515 Construction 21 (20 ) 1 Total real estate loans 57 (78 ) (21 ) Commercial and industrial (60 ) 63 3 Consumer (28 ) 5 (23 ) Total loans (31 ) (10 ) (41 ) Investment securities (17 ) (9 ) (26 ) Interest-earning deposits 5 30 35 Total interest-earning assets (43 ) 11 (32 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 2 (28 ) (26 ) NOW accounts (4 ) (1 ) (5 ) Money market accounts 10 (28 ) (18 ) Term certificates 86 (160 ) (74 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 94 (217 ) (123 ) FHLBB and FRB advances (66 ) (19 ) (85 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 28 (236 ) (208 ) Change in net interest income $ (71 ) $ 247 $ 176

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Quarterly Trend in Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net Gain on sale of mortgages and realized gain from derivative financial instruments, net $ 3,093 $ 4,818 $ 6,339 $ 6,545 $ 15,876 Net change in fair value of loans held for sale and portfolio loans accounted for at fair value (1,559 ) (1,360 ) 549 1,091 (3,816 ) Capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights 377 942 783 1,476 2,797 Net change in fair value of derivative loan commitments and forward loan sale commitments (647 ) (677 ) (442 ) (3,372 ) (3,864 ) Gain on loan origination and sales activities, net $ 1,264 $ 3,723 $ 7,229 $ 5,740 $ 10,993 Mortgage servicing fees, net Residential mortgage loan servicing fees $ 1,277 $ 1,355 $ 1,282 $ 1,205 $ 1,170 Amortization of residential mortgage loan servicing rights (749 ) (831 ) (795 ) (759 ) (812 ) Release (provision) to the valuation allowance of mortgage loan servicing rights 135 43 39 (65 ) 421 Sub-servicer expenses (1) (315 ) (310 ) (252 ) - - Mortgage servicing fees, net $ 348 $ 257 $ 274 $ 381 $ 779 Total gain on loan origination and sales activities and mortgage servicing fees $ 1,612 $ 3,980 $ 7,503 $ 6,121 $ 11,772 Principal balance of loans originated for sale $ 110,371 $ 222,644 $ 260,519 $ 309,033 $ 487,675 Principal balance of loans sold $ 129,858 $ 297,316 $ 260,473 $ 342,762 $ 503,285 Ending notional amount of derivative loan commitments $ 42,678 $ 85,887 $ 158,085 $ 139,748 $ 239,509 Loans held for sale, at fair value $ 22,698 $ 44,766 $ 75,400 $ 74,277 $ 93,176 Margin on loans sold (2) 2.67 % 1.94 % 2.73 % 2.34 % 3.71 %

(1) Sub-servicer expenses were first incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2021, due to a conversion of the Company’s mortgage loan servicing activities. Previously, all expenses related to servicing mortgage loans serviced for others were included in non-interest expenses.

(2) Margin on loans sold is calculated as the sum of the gain on sale of mortgages and realized gain from derivative financial instruments, net, plus capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights divided by the principal balance of loans sold.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 5,011 $ 256 $ 5,267 Provision for loan losses 71 - 71 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,940 256 5,196 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 355 10 365 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 1,991 1,991 Mortgage servicing fees, net (205 ) 553 348 Other 99 116 215 Total non-interest income 249 2,670 2,919 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,935 3,219 5,154 Occupancy and equipment 512 (147 ) 365 Other non-interest expenses(2) 1,911 1,276 3,187 Total non-interest expenses 4,358 4,348 8,706 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 831 $ (1,422 ) (591 ) Elimination of inter-segment profit (727 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,318 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,083 ) Net income (loss) $ (235 )

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.

(2) Other non-interest expenses include merger expenses of $588,000. The full amount was allocated to Envision Bank.

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 4,916 $ 778 $ 5,694 Provision (credit) for loan losses (108 ) - (108 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 5,024 778 5,802 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 413 9 422 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 4,190 4,190 Mortgage servicing fees, net (213 ) 470 257 Other 16 117 133 Total non-interest income 216 4,786 5,002 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,741 4,343 6,084 Occupancy and equipment 500 213 713 Other non-interest expenses 1,038 1,386 2,424 Total non-interest expenses 3,279 5,942 9,221 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 1,961 $ (378 ) 1,583 Elimination of inter-segment profit (467 ) Income before income taxes 1,116 Income tax expense 330 Net income $ 786

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.



The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 4,201 $ 890 $ 5,091 Provision (credit) for loan losses (213 ) - (213 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,414 890 5,304 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 340 27 367 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 11,674 11,674 Mortgage servicing fees, net (94 ) 873 779 Other 151 133 284 Total non-interest income 397 12,707 13,104 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,802 6,635 8,437 Occupancy and equipment 443 301 744 Other non-interest expenses 1,087 1,683 2,770 Total non-interest expenses 3,332 8,619 11,951 Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 1,479 $ 4,978 6,457 Elimination of inter-segment profit (681 ) Income before income taxes 5,776 Income tax expense 1,664 Net income $ 4,112

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.



The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income (Loss) Before Taxes Provision (Credit) for Income Taxes Net Income (Loss) Earnings (Loss) per Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ (1,318 ) $ (1,083 ) $ (235 ) $ (0.05 ) Merger expenses(1) Non-interest expense 588 - 588 0.12 Reversal of cease use liability Non-interest expense (290 ) (89 ) (201 ) (0.04 ) Severance expenses Non-interest expense 240 74 166 0.03 Non-GAAP basis $ (780 ) $ (1,098 ) $ 318 $ 0.06 Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 1,116 $ 330 $ 786 $ 0.16 Loss on disposal of fixed assets Non-interest income 55 16 39 0.01 Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense 26 7 19 - Non-GAAP basis $ 1,197 $ 353 $ 844 $ 0.17 Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 4,356 $ 1,230 $ 3,126 $ 0.62 Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense 139 40 99 0.02 Other outsourcing expenses Non-interest expense 190 54 136 0.03 Non-GAAP basis $ 4,685 $ 1,324 $ 3,361 $ 0.67 Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before Taxes Provision (Credit) for Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 1,415 $ (162 ) $ 1,577 $ 0.31 Loss on disposal of fixed assets Non-interest income 29 8 21 - Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense 145 41 104 0.02 Other outsourcing expenses Non-interest expense 71 20 51 0.01 Non-GAAP basis $ 1,660 $ (93 ) $ 1,753 $ 0.34 Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 5,776 $ 1,664 $ 4,112 $ 0.78 Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense 109 31 78 0.01 Non-GAAP basis $ 5,885 $ 1,695 $ 4,190 $ 0.79

(1) Merger expenses are not tax-deductible and therefore no provision for income taxes is calculated in the table.



Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Return on average assets: (1, 5) GAAP (0.12 %) 0.41 % 1.66 % 0.86 % 2.26 % Non-GAAP (2) 0.16 % 0.44 % 1.79 % 0.96 % 2.30 % Return on average equity: (1, 6) GAAP (0.98 %) 3.07 % 12.09 % 6.11 % 15.90 % Non-GAAP (2) 1.33 % 3.29 % 13.00 % 6.79 % 16.21 % Net interest margin (10) 2.86 % 3.14 % 3.36 % 3.01 % 3.00 % Non-interest income to total income: GAAP 29.39 % 44.33 % 57.69 % 56.73 % 70.93 % Non-GAAP (2) 29.39 % 44.63 % 57.69 % 56.83 % 70.93 % Profit percentage (9) GAAP (16.72 %) 9.85 % 30.20 % 11.55 % 31.76 % Non-GAAP (2) (9.51 %) 10.59 % 32.53 % 13.56 % 32.39 % Efficiency ratio: (7) GAAP 116.72 % 90.15 % 69.80 % 88.45 % 68.24 % Non-GAAP (2) 109.51 % 89.41 % 67.47 % 86.44 % 67.61 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (3) 11.47 % 13.23 % 13.38 % 13.72 % 13.81 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (4) 0.37 % 0.33 % 0.20 % 0.86 % 1.14 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4) 1.09 % 1.14 % 1.13 % 1.19 % 1.32 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding SBA PPP Loans (4) 1.09 % 1.15 % 1.14 % 1.22 % 1.36 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing assets 237.17 % 239.67 % 427.66 % 101.89 % 78.99 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 237.17 % 239.67 % 427.66 % 101.89 % 77.75 % Tangible book value per share (8) $ 17.07 $ 19.73 $ 19.71 $ 19.16 $ 18.80 Outstanding shares 5,180,670 5,113,825 5,103,619 5,254,522 5,364,240

(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented.

(2) See page 20 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income.

(3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented.

(4) Total loans exclude loans held for sale.

(5) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average total assets.

(6) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.

(7) This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income.

(8) This non-GAAP measure represents total stockholders’ equity, minus intangible assets of $22,000, $24,000, $26,000, $28,000, and $31,000 at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively, divided by outstanding shares at period end.

(9) This non-GAAP measure represents net interest income plus noninterest income less non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income.

(10) During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company changed the yield calculation method from the “30/360” to the “Actual/Actual” method. Management believes that the “Actual/Actual” method provides a more consistent and relevant metric for yield performance comparisons.

